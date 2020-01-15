MTG Arena Early Access reveals power of Theros: Beyond Death

The MTG Arena Early Access Event launched today and some of Magic’s top streamers have already encountered or produced a few epic moments.

Following a short delay to the start of the MTG Arena Early Access event, streamers gained access to the new Theros: Beyond Death (THB) set and began piecing together a few crazy combos.

Streamer and Magic crafting titan Ali Eldrazi kicked off the MTGA Early Access Event with Kiora Bests the Sea God and Thassa, Deep-Dwelling in an Elemental build. Flicking Cavalier of Thorns, Eldrazi showed off the power of Thassa.

Thassa in Action Clip of AliEldrazi Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

After starting his stream over three hours before the event finally launched, Crokeyz got an early glimpse of the devastation caused by Gray Merchant of Asphodel. The return of Gary is real and he demands some respect.

The Power of Gary Clip of crokeyz Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Crokeyz also went on to craft a powerful Sultai Pod build, igniting a three-card combo with Treacherous Blessing, Enigmatic Incarnation, and Aphemia, the Cacophony—and don’t forget about Setessan Champion.

Triple Combo Clip of crokeyz Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Crafting with the intent of breaking Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger, Noxious found himself paired against a mill deck. But little did his opponent know that a sick combo was waiting for them.

Broken Combo Clip of NoxiousLive Playing Magic: The Gathering – Clipped by SpacecoastGamers

Due to there being at least 10 lands in Noxious’ graveyard, Cavalier of Flame dealt a total of 10 damage, ending the match and taking out Ashiok, Sculptor of Fears just for good measure.

The MTG Arena Early Access Event runs until tomorrow morning, just before the January update that will contain the Theros: Beyond Death set.