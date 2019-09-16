Go Green Stompy with Throne of Eldraine’s Yorvo, Lord of the Garen Preserve

The pieces of a solid Magic: The Gathering Green Stompy deck are beginning to come together with the most recent Throne of Eldraine spoiler, Yorvo, Lord of the Garen Preserve.

When Throne of Eldraine (ELD) introduced Questing Beast, Green Stompy players went ballistic. With Steel Leaf Champion rotating out of Standard, however, a major hole was left in the three-drop spot. Yorvo might not be as good as Steel Leaf Champion, but it’s a shoo-in for that three-drop slot.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Here’s the translation for ELD‘s Yorvo, Lord of the Garen Preserve:

Legendary creature: Giant Noble

Yorvo, Lord of the Garen Preserve enters with four +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever another green creature enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Yorvo. Then, if Yorvo’s power is greater than that creature’s power, put another +1/+1 counter on Yorvo.

With the potential to enter the battlefield on turn two thanks to Gilded Goose, Yorvo is a 4/4 two-drop. It also curves perfectly into Questing Beast on turn three, turning it into a 6/6. In Green Stompy, having a powerful board state by turn three is what the deck is all about.

Image via WotC

Image via WotC

By dropping Yorvo on turn two and increasing it by turn three, it also jumps out of range from Lava Coil. And even if it’s removed by other means, Questing Beast is still on the battlefield.

Another deck option to consider is putting Yorvo in a Proliferate build. Much like the insanity of counters being put on Ajani’s Pridemate via Queen Linden, the Proliferate mechanic would have a similar effect on Yorvo in combination with creatures entering the battlefield.

Prepare to stomp with the release of the Throne of Eldraine set via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.