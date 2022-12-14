For better or worse, Magic: The Gathering printed a ton of cards in 2022 and fans are weary

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast produced a massive amount of Magic: The Gathering product throughout 2022, leaving many collectors, fans, and players with product fatigue.

Product fatigue has been a major theme within the MTG community since Hasbro and WotC stepped up product releases in 2020, following positive earnings during 2019. Prices were then raised on select products in 2022, combating production issues that were directly related to the pandemic—despite record-breaking 2021 profits.

The complaints from players and the community were echoed by the Bank of America analysis report, which noted the increased production of Magic products had the potential to hurt the long-term value of the brand as a whole, according to analyst Jason Haas. And then WotC attempted to sell Alpha and Beta proxies in booster packs for the 30th anniversary of MTG at a price tag of $999, with the sale mysteriously ending shortly after it began.

Hasbro and WotC addressed the concerns over product fatigue following the Bank of America report with a fireside chat, doubling down on the production strategy, with the president of WotC Cynthia Williams saying “There is no evidence Magic is overprinted.”

But according to a Twitter post today from Magic Data Science, a massive number of MTG cards were printed throughout 2022.

2022 was a prolific year for @wizards_magic!



📈10,498 card variations were printed: 14.7% of all cards in Magic history



📈425 new commanders were debuted: 25% of the total; 1.16 per day



📈Approximately 18% of all words in all rules text of all cards ever were printed in 2022 pic.twitter.com/z0ISV0Nlbp — Magic Data Science (@mtg_ds) December 14, 2022

The numbers from the post included all cards, from reprints to variants, of which variants “have really been on the rise,” according to Magic Data Science.

Some of the numbers are potentially disputable, but there’s no denying WotC released a total of 33 products throughout 2022—from tabletop to MTG Arena.

January: Secret Lair Astrology lands (repeated every month)

January: Release of Commander Collection: Black

January: Release of Innistrad: Double Feature

Febuary: Secret Lair Superdrop that included Universes Beyond: Street Fighter

Febuary: Release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March: Neon Dynasty Alchemy release for MTG Arena

April: Challenger Decks 2022

April: Release of Streets of New Capenna

April: Secret Lair Superdrop

May: Secret Lair Pride Across the Universe

June: Streets of New Capenna Alchemy release for MTG Arena

June: 2022 Starter Kit release

June: Release of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

June: Secret Lair June Superdrop and Here Be Dragons

July: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate for MTG Arena

July: Release of Double Masters 2022

July: Secret Lair Fortnite and July Superdrop

July: Historic Anthology 6 for MTG Arena

July: Explorer Anthology 1 for MTG Arena

August: Secret Lair Superdrop and Li’l Giri Saves the Day drops

September: Release of Dominaria United

September: Dominaria United Jumpstart (replaces theme boosters)

October: Secret Lair October Superdrop and Li’l’ler Walkers drop

October: Dominaria United Alchemy for MTG Arena

October: Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks

October: Secret Lair Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 drops

November: Magic30 Secret Lair

November: Pioneer Challenger Decks 2022

Nov.: Release of The Brothers’ War

November: Magic 30th Anniversary Edition boosters

November: The Brothers’ War Jumpstart

December: Jumpstart 2022

December: Starter Commander Decks

Reactions from the MTG community regarding the Twitter post included memes from pro players like Jim Davis and content creators like Tolarian Community College, essentially summing up how the community feels when it comes to product fatigue.

WotC has defended its increase of products throughout the years as a way of expanding its player base, from formats like Commander to collectibles sold through Secret Lairs. And players have the right to say, “this product isn’t for me.”

But, when the numerous MTG products start to affect the meta of a format like Commander, or local game stores, or drive prices on the secondary market—it’s hard to argue that players and collectors aren’t weary.