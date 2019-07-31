The final 24 hours of MTG Arena War of the Spark third season have commenced

For players who take rank seriously on MTG Arena, the final 24 hours to place in the top 1,000 of Mythic rank have begun to count down.

This is the third and final season of War of the Spark on MTGA, and with it comes an opportunity to earn a seat at MTG Mythic Championship V. Featuring a prize pool of $750,000, MCV will take place in Long Beach, California from Oct. 18 to 20.

The previous MTGA qualifiers for the top 1,000 Mythic rank players consisted of two days of tough competition with only the top 128 making it to day two. From there, the top 16 advances on to the Mythic Championship. The qualifiers are held in Standard format with Traditional Constructed in best-of-three.

As the final hours tick away on MTGA, those sitting in the top 1,000 of Mythic rank are grinding to keep their spot, as getting into the top before the cutoff doesn’t guarantee a spot. Rank spots at the Mythic level will increase and decrease due to players win/loss record and those around them. The third season of War of the Spark on MTG Arena ends on July 31 at 10am CT.

For players who aren’t competing for a top 1,000 Mythic rank spot, the rewards have remained the same as previous seasons for booster packs.

Bronze: One Core Set 2020 booster pack

Silver: One Core Set 2020 booster pack

Gold: Two Core Set 2020 booster packs

Platinum: Three Core Set 2020 booster packs

Diamond: Four Core Set 2020 booster packs

Mythic: Five Core Set 2020 booster packs

