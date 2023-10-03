Famous Doctor Who companion pairs with all Doctors in MTG Commander Precon decks

Having traveled through time and witnessed every incarnation of The Doctor, Clara Oswald was shown on Oct. 3 through Doctor Who spoilers as a Magic: The Gathering colorless companion within the Paradox Power Commander preconstructed deck.

Once trapped in The Doctor’s time stream, the “impossible” and “ordinary girl” named Clara Oswald has a unique ability within the MTG Doctor Who Commander Precon Paradoz Power. All companions in the Commander set can become a second commander when partnered with a Doctor. Clara Oswald is special within the Universes Beyond Doctor Who set in that she synergizes with every Doctor.

Clara Oswald MTG Doctor Who spoiler

Clara Oswald | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Using the ability Impossible Girl, Clara Oswald has a colorless casting cost that becomes a chosen color at the start of a game. Players can pair the Doctor Who companion with any Doctor through Doctor’s Companion, allowing that Doctor’s triggered ability to trigger a second time. The only Doctor Clara Oswald doesn’t pair well with is The Sixth Doctor as his ability triggers only once each turn.

Mana cost : Six of any color mana

: Six of any color mana Type : Legendary Creature—Human Advisor

: Legendary Creature—Human Advisor Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/6

: 2/6 Mechanic : Doctor’s Companion

: Doctor’s Companion Impossible Girl ability : If Clara Oswald is your commander, choose a color before the game begins. Clara Oswald is the chosen color.

: If Clara Oswald is your commander, choose a color before the game begins. Clara Oswald is the chosen color. Ability: If a triggered ability of a Doctor you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time

Every Doctor in the MTG Doctor Who set has at least one triggered ability, which when triggered an additional time through Clara Oswald can produce powerful results. The Fourth Doctor as a commander, for example, can cast an additional Historic spell or land from the top of your library. And choosing not to attack with The Fifth Doctor and Clara Oswald as the companion puts two +1/+1 counters on each creature that didn’t attack that turn.

Clara Oswald is also a good chump blocker who is difficult to remove with a toughness of six. Her power of two, however, won’t have much of an impact on the board state.

Players can test out Clara Oswald as a Doctor’s companion through the MTG Paradox Power Doctor Who Commander Precon when it releases on Oct. 13.

