Everything you need to know about MTG Arena Strixhaven Qualifier weekend

Top Magic: The Gathering players from around the world will soon compete in the Limited Sealed format via MTG Arena for gems and an invite to the Strixhaven Championship.

Scheduled to take place from March 13 to 14, the Strixhaven Qualifier weekend event will showcase gameplay in the Limited Sealed format. Unlike the Arena Open, which is also being played in the Sealed format, only players who earned an invitation can participate in the Strixhaven Qualifier weekend. Competitors who get seven wins on day two earn an invite to the Strixhaven Championship.

Who’s competing at the MTG Arena Strixhaven Qualifier weekend?

Players can qualify to compete in the MTG Arena Strixhaven Qualifier weekend in a number of different ways.

Top 1,200 Mythic-Ranked in either Constructed or Limited via the MTG Arena Jan. Ranked season.

Players who competed in the Zendikar Rising Championship.

Five to seven wins during day two of the Feb. Arena Open.

Top finish at a previous Qualifier weekend event.

What’s the format?

Days one and two will both be played in a best-of-three Kaldheim Sealed Limited format. The format is “phantom,” meaning cards from booster packs aren’t added to a player’s library in MTG Arena and are only available while competing in the Strixhaven Qualifier weekend event.

Each day, players open six KHM booster packs and construct a deck containing a minimum of 40 cards, including basic lands. Only Snow Lands obtained from opening packs can be used. All other cards not being used are a part of that player’s sideboard. In a best-of-three format, players can switch out cards from their sideboard after one match has been played.

Matches are held in a “special event queue,” according to WotC. Players compete until they earn seven wins or three losses on the first day. Those who get seven wins advance to day two.

Players will again compete until they get seven wins or three losses on the second day. Competitors who achieve seven wins on day two earn an invite to the Strixhaven Championship.

What’s the prize pool?

Only gems are rewarded to players for wins within the Arena Strixhaven Qualifier weekend. Unlike the Arena Open, there are no cash prizes. Players who earn seven wins on the second day of the Strixhaven Qualifier event will receive an invite to the Strixhaven Championship, which will have a cash prize pool.