Limited is back for the February MTG Arena Open

Limited is returning to competitive Magic with the February Arena Open scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21.

Best-of-one and best-of-three Kaldheim Sealed are the formats for the Arena Open. Limited was absent from competitive Magic events held on Magic Arena throughout 2020. The first Arena Open of the new year marks the return of Limited, but not draft.

The current Arena client only supports complete eight-person draft pods, which won’t work for how Arena Open events are set up, according to Wizards of the Coast.

“Given the large-scale, open nature of the Arena Open, we can’t guarantee the number of interested participants is going to be divisible by eight,” Wizards said. “While we are exploring potential solutions to this problem, there are technical, logistical, and philosophical hurdles we need to overcome first.”

Players will compete in two days of Sealed for the chance to qualify for the March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend and earn cash prizes. All players entering the event will receive a Vorniclex, Monstrous Raider in-game style.

The event starts on Feb. 20 at 10am CT. Entry is 22,500 gold or 4,500 gems. Day two starts on Feb. 21 at 10am CT and ends at 7pm CT. Day two is entirely best-of-three Kaldheim Sealed.

To qualify for day two, best-of-one players must earn seven wins before they hit three losses. Best-of-three requires four wins before one loss. Those who make it to day two must hit five wins to qualify for the Strixhaven qualifier. Six wins is the threshold for earning cash prizes.

Here’s the complete list of day two prizes.

Seven wins: $2,000 and an invitation to March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend.

Six wins: $1,000 and an invitation to March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend.

Five wins: 20,000 Gems and an invitation to March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend.

Four wins: 10,000 Gems

Three wins: 6,000 Gems

Two wins: 4,000 Gems

One win: 2,000 Gems

No wins: No reward

Best-of-three Kaldheim Sealed will be available as an event before the Arena Open so players can practice the format.