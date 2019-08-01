Everything you need to know about Plane-cation Ixalan on MTG Arena in Treasure Constructed

Treasure Constructed returns to MTG Arena in week two of the Chronicles summer event on the plane of Ixalan.

Week one of MTGA Chronicles kicked off last week with Ravnica: Guild Battle to mixed feedback from the MTG community when Magic introduced a new preconstructed deck format. Week two, however, returns to a fan-favorite format with Ixalan: Treasure Constructed.

From Aug. 4 to 6, players can compete in the event at no cost and without a loss tracker. Rewards for the six wins consist of cosmetic basic lands. Winning round one in Ravnica: Guild Battle gave players 1,000 XP, but WotC hasn’t announced yet if the same reward will be offered in Ixalan: Treasure Constructed.

Treasure Constructed is played just like Traditional Constructed in that players create a deck with a minimum of 60 cards, with up to four copies per card. The only difference is that players receive a Treasure Token at the beginning of their upkeep. These tokens can be sacrificed to produce one of any color mana from the MTG color pie.

The format opens the door to multi-colored decks in a competitive format, allowing players to use three and more colors in a deck without too many consequences. The tokens can also be used as ramp for mono-colored and duel-colored decks, allowing players to put high costing creatures and spells into play faster than in Traditional Constructed.

The MTG Arena summer Chronicles event, Ixalan: Treasure Constructed, kicks off on Aug. 4. The entire MTGA summer Chronicles event runs through Aug. 27 with two more new formats being introduced.