Every card in MTG’s Secret Lair drop series ranked

Some of the most popular cards in Magic: The Gathering have received an alternative-art makeover in the new Secret Lair drop series.

Set to release in 24-hour windows from Dec. 2 to 9, the Secret Lair series contains seven sub-themed mini-reprinted sets with never-before-seen artwork. A bundle of all the sets is also available. Each sub-theme focuses on a particular aspect of Magic, from Commander cards to cats. And all the cards are legal for competitive play in their respective formats.

Secret Lair is only available for a short time using a new purchase system called timeboxed to demand. Each drop also includes codes to cards in Magic Online and card sleeves in MTG Arena. Secret Lair is an ideal holiday gift for any serious Magic player and collector.

Here are every theme and card in the Secret Lair drop series ranked from worst to best.

7) Seeing Visions

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Containing the edgiest artwork of all the Secret Lair drops, Seeing Visions is a visual trip. The set contains four alt-art versions of the Magic card Seeing Visions, showcasing artwork from popular artists in pop-culture.

And while the art is stunning, Seeing Visions isn’t a sought-after card by MTG players. Unless specifically requested, avoid buying this Secret Lair drop. Seeing Visions goes on sale for 24 hours starting on Dec. 6 and is priced at $29.99.

6) Eldraine Wonderland

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

The Eldraine Wonderland drop in Secret Lair features Snow Lands. And while every Magic player enjoys alt-art lands, the value of this drop is a tad shy of its purchase price. But for the player who enjoys blinged lands, Eldraine Wonderland could be the ideal holiday gift.

One alt-art Snow-Covered Plains basic land

One alt-art Snow-Covered Mountain basic land

One alt-art Snow-Covered Swamp basic land

One alt-art Snow-Covered Forest basic land

One alt-art Snow-Covered Island basic land

The Eldraine Wonderland set costs $29.99 and is available for 24 hours starting at 11am CT on Dec. 4.

5) Explosion Sounds

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

If you like Goblins in MTG, then Explosion Sounds is the drop you want. This Secret Lair drop features a crack-goblin crew who rely on explosions to solve every problem in Magic. And they form a panorama.

Goblin Bushwhacker

Goblin Sharpshooter

Goblin King

Goblin Lackey

Goblin Piledriver

The Goblin crew in Secret Lair drops for 24 hours starting on Dec. 7 and is priced at $29.99.

4) Bitterblossom Dreams

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Bitterblossom is one of the most popular faerie cards in Magic. The reprint value of it in Secret Lair is below the purchase price. But that could change over time. The Bitterblossom Dreams drop includes one alt-art Bitterblossom and four alt-art tokens. They aren’t foil cards, though.

The Bitterblossom Dreams Secret Lair drop begins on Dec. 3 for 24 hours and is priced at $29.99.

3) Restless in Peace

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Dredge players in Magic, beware. The Restless in Peace drop is worth its value and features artwork by Dan Mumford. And if you don’t know who Mumford is, Google trippy Iron Maiden poster art and you’ll hit the jackpot. The Secret Lair Restless in Peace drop includes three alt-art (non-foil) cards that form a panorama.

Bloodghast

Life from the Loam

Golgari Thug

Restless in Peace drops for 24 hours starting on Dec. 5 and is priced at $29.99.

2) OMG Kitties!

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

As a dog lover, it was hard to put OMG Kitties! in the second-ranked spot. But let’s be real, they’re super adorable. The Secret Lair drop contains five alt-art foil cat-themed MTG cards and two tokens. Artwork for this drop was created by Andrea Radeck, Erica Williams, Jakob Eirich, and Allison Carl.

One foil alt-art Arahbo, Roar of the World

One foil alt-art Leonin Warleader

One foil alt-art Mirri, Weahterlight Duelist

One foil alt-art Qasali Slingers

One foil alt-art Regal Caracal

Two alt-art cat tokens

The OMG Kitties! drop begins on Dec. 9 for 24-hours and is priced at $39.99.

1) Kaleidoscope Killers

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Commander is the unofficial most-popular format in Magic right now. And the Kaleidoscope Killers Secret Lair drop is a Command player’s dream holiday gift. The drop includes three five-color legendary creatures with foil alternative-art.

One foil alt-art The Ur-dragon

One foil alt-art Sliver Overlord

One foil alt-art Reaper King

The artwork was created by comic book artist Justine Jones and goes on sale for 24 hours beginning Dec. 8. The Kaleidoscope Killers drop is priced at $39.99.

A bundle of every MTG Secret Lair card is also available on Dec. 2 for 24 hours and is priced at $199.99.