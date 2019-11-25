Here’s every Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop

Wizards of the Coast has a new themed Magic set made up of reprinted cards with alternative art. But each Secret Lair box is only available for purchase during a 24-hour window.

The Secret Lair series contains seven themed collector boxes with three to seven reprinted cards and tokens based on a popular theme throughout the history of Magic: The Gathering. Boxes are priced at either $30 or $40, depending on the drop. Players who want every card in the Secret Lair series can purchase the bundle for $200.

Each MTG Secret Lair box is only available for purchase during a 24-hour window via the Wizards of the Coast website, including the bundle.

Dec. 2: Secret Lair Bundle (includes all seven drops) starting at 11am CT for $199.99.

Dec. 3: Bitterblossom Dreams starting at 11am CT.

Dec. 4: Eldraine Wonderland starting at 11am CT.

Dec. 5: Restless in Peace starting at 11am CT.

Dec. 6: Seeing Visions starting at 11am CT.

Dec. 7: Explosions starting at 11am CT.

Dec. 8: Kaleidoscope Killers starting at 11am CT.

Dec. 9: OMG Kitties!, starting at 11am CT for $39.99.

Within each purchase, there are codes for Magic Online Secret Lair cards and MTG Arena sleeves and cards. Many of the cards aren’t available in Arena because they’re from older sets.

The MTG Secret Lair drops are set to begin on Dec. 2. Prices for each Magic: The Gathering themed box will be updated in this article when they’re released.