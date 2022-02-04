Established archetypes earn utility pieces from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Containment Construct Explosive Singularity Colossal Skyturtle Dockside Chef

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoiler season is nearing an end but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still playable cards left for Constructed players to ponder over.

On the penultimate day of spoilers, a unique Green Ninja was revealed alongside several Commander-exclusive cards coming to Neon Dynasty set boosters. This includes a new five-color Shine commander and a new cycle of Myojin spirits.

Here are some of the best cards with potential constructed applications revealed today.

Dockside Chef

Image via WotC

Dockside Chef is an excellent uncommon for Black sacrifice decks. This 1/2 is a fine blocker in the early game that can draw cards and trigger sacrifice-based abilities for only two mana. This is a strong ability that ensures Dockside Chef will be a utility card for sacrifice strategies going forward.

Colossal Skyturtle

Usually, it’d be easy to look at the color-intensive seven-mana card and immediately ignore Colossal Skyturtle. The two Channel abilities and Enchantment type turn it from an overcosted spell to a potentially useful spell in Green and Blue ramp strategies.

Being able to get a card back from the graveyard or bounce a Creature are two useful abilities at any stage of the game. If you do manage to get up to seven mana and want to invest it into Colossal Skyturle, you could do a lot worse than a flying 6/5 with ward.

Explosive Singularity

Fight With Fire saw some play when it was legal in Standard as a way for Red decks to suddenly win games. Explosive Singularity is about the same as that card. It can deal 10 damage to any target. Explosive Singularity does cost 10 mana, but it can be reduced by tapping untapped Creatures you control. Getting this effect for even six mana is worth it if it ends the game.

Red decks could experiment with running one copy of this card to break stalemates like Fight With Fire did years ago.

Containment Construct

Containment Construct is the kind of Uncommon that isn’t obviously strong, but when put into the right shell can take over the game. This turns discard into spells that can be cast. With enough mana, this makes a Faithless Looting into essentially a draw four.

Neon Dynasty releases digitally on Magic Online and Magic Arena on Feb. 10 with a worldwide tabletop release on Feb. 18.