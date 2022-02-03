MTG Go-Shinatai shrine lord and cycle of Myojin fill in Commander Kamigawa set booster slots

Go-Shinati of Life’s Origin Yosimaru, Ever Faithful Ruthless Techomancer Myojin of Blooming Dawn Myojin of Cryptic Dreams Myojin of Grim Betrayal Myojin of Roaring Blades Myojin of Towering Might

A total of eight Magic: The Gathering Commander only cards will appear within Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set booster packs, containing Shrine lord that supports all five colors and a cycle of new Myojin spirits on the plane.

Scheduled to release globally on Feb. 18, set booster packs for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty will have one slot dedicated to Commander-only cards. A cycle of five Myojin legendary spirits take up five of the slots, showcasing Indestructible counters. Shrines are represented via Go-Shintai of Life’s Origin, a lord that supports shrine tribal themes. And the final two of eight Commander-only cards in set boosters are Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful, and Ruthless Technomancer.

The Myojin NEO Commander cycle

There are a total of five Myojin Commander-only cards, each representing one of the five Magic colors. The Myojin are all legendary spirits that are new to the plane of Kamigawa and are not tied to the original Myojin from the past. Each enters the battlefield with an Indestructible counter when cast from hand, as these legendary spirits will not gain the counter when cast from the Command Zone. And each has a total CMC of eight.

Myojin of Blooming Dawn

Myojin of Cryptic Dreams

Myojin of Grim Betrayal

Myojin of Roaring Blades

Myojin of Towering Might

Go-Shinati of Life’s Origin

Go-Shinati of Life’s Origin is a Green legendary Enchantment creature shrine that supports a five-color shrine Commander builds.

Yosimaru, Ever Faithful

The legendary dog Yosimaru, Ever Faithful pays tribune to the original good dog, Hachikō, as he waits patiently for his emperor to return.

Ruthless Techomancer

The human wizard Ruthless Techomancer slots into Artifacts matters and Black sacrifice builds, with an added bonus of producing Treasure tokens.

Players can check out all eight Commander-only NEO cards found in set booster packs when the set globally launches for tabletop on Feb. 18.