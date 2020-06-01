Delayed Magic Secret Lair Women’s Day orders may get free THB Collector Booster box

A Magic: The Gathering content creator reported this morning that they received a Theros: Beyond Death Collector Booster box with their delayed Women’s Day Secret Lair order.

Several MTG paper items were delayed in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the Secret Lair Women’s Day order and the Ultimate Edition containing fetch lands. But WotC might be giving something back to those who purchased the delayed Women’s Day Secret Lair set, according to a Magic content creator who received a free THB Collector Booster box.

At time of writing, no other reports have surfaced of others receiving a THB Collector Booster box with their delayed Women’s Day Secret Lair shipment. It’s possible that this could have been a mistake or that WotC is providing the Collector Booster boxes as an apology for the delay in shipping. WotC hasn’t released an official statement at this time, either.

This wouldn’t be the first time WotC has sent a bonus item as an apology, however, and it’s plausible that the gift is legitimate. The value of a THB Collector Booster box is priced at around $185 on Amazon. If the reports are true, those who purchased a Women’s Day Secret Lair drop for $25 are getting a huge freebie as an apology for the delayed product.