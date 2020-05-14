MTG Fetchland Secret Lair drop delayed due to COVID-19

Delays in manufacturing have pushed the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Ultimate Edition’s release date back to June.

Wizards of the Coast revealed today that the five enemy fetchlands featured in the Secret Lair Ulitmate Edition won’t go on sale until June 12. Prior to the manufacturing delays that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ultimate Edition was scheduled to release on May 29.

“This delay is certainly unfortunate, and we hope the two-week delay doesn’t cause too many disruptions,” WotC said. “We are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, partners, and players and will continue to keep you updated should any other release shifts become necessary.”

Instead of being sold online, like previous Secret Lair drops, the fetchlands were being sold at WPN game stores. The Ultimate Edition contains five enemy fetchlands, featuring alternative-art with a pre-order price tag of around $330.

Marsh Flats Lorwyn by artist Alayna Danner

Scalding Tarn Dominaria by artist Adam Paquette

Verdant Catacombs Innistrad by artist Sam Burley

Arid Mesa Amonkhet by artist John Avon

Misty Rainforest Ixalan by artist Seb McKinnon

The cost of the Ultimate Edition upset the Magic community. The price was originally said to be a “bit more than $165,” according to WotC senior franchise communication manager Blake Rasmussen.

The pre-order page on Star City Games that originally featured the $332 price tag has since been removed. It’s unknown at this time what the actual cost of the Ultimate Edition Secret Lair set will be or if the COVID-19 pandemic delays will play a role in the price.