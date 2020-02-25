MTG Secret Lair celebrates International Women’s Day

Wizards of the Coast revealed another Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair box today that’s arriving in 12 days.

WotC is launching a new Secret Lair box containing five alternative-art cards on March 8, celebrating International Women’s Day. The set features five borderless alternative-art cards from artists such as Mila Pesic, Livia Prima, Cynthia Sheppard, Anna Steinbauer, and Magali Villeneuve. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

One #MTGSecretLair drop, five iconic MTG characters. Happy #IWD2020, everyone! Wizards will donate $25 per unit sold benefiting World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, a Charity of Choice of International Women’s Day.

WotC will donate $25 from every purchase of the Magic Secret Lair International Women’s Day box to the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. Featuring a handful of the most powerful women in Magic, the set is priced at $49.99 and will be available for only 24 hours.

One foil borderless alt-art Captain Sisay

One foil borderless alt-art Meren of Clan Nel Toth

One foil borderless alt-art Narset, Enlightened Master

One foil borderless alt-art Oona, Queen of the Fae

One foil borderless alt-art Saskia the Unyielding

The Magic Secret Lair International Women’s Day box also includes a single-use redemption code for a card sleeve of Saskia the Unyielding within MTG Arena. Collectors and players can purchase up to 15 units and there are no returns or refunds.

WotC continues to use Secret Lair drops as a means to sell Magic card singles and isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Each set revolves around a specific theme, highlighting new artwork from a wide variety of artists and reprinted cards with foil borderless art.