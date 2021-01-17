Day one of January Kaldheim League Weekend creates shuffle in standings

Day one of the first League Weekend in Kaldheim split ended with reigning World Champion Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa at the top of the Magic Pro League.

Piloting Gruul Aggro, Damo da Rosa took down the mirror, Sultai Midrange, and Mono-Black Aggro to set himself apart from Gabriel Nassif in the standings. At 24 points, Damo da Rosa holds a two-match lead over Nassif. France’s Jean-Emmanuel Depraz is the only other MPL player with 20 or more points.

Damo da Rosa can’t get too comfortable, however; there are 10 players within six points of his top position. A hot streak tomorrow by anybody in the top 12 could quickly close the gap. Seth Manfield and Brad Nelson in particular are making a climb into the top four coming off a 5-1 day. Damo da Rosa will meet Nelson in round 12, a match that could have top-four implications.

Here are the top 10 MPL players at the end of the first day of the January Kaldheim League Weekend.

Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa 24

Gabriel Nassif 22

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz 20

Andrea Mengucci 19

Ondrej Strasky 19

Brad Nelson 19

Seth Manfield 19

Martin Juza 18

Rei Sato 18

Reid Duke 18

The Rivals League saw Matt Sperling hold onto his position at the top of the standings tied with Christian Hauck despite a 2-4 record on the day. Stanislav Cifka and Hauck both jumped into the top four thanks to impressive 5-1 records through day one. Luis Scott-Vargas only picked up one win today and dipped to third. His excellent performance during Zendikar Rising split gave him enough points to lessen the blow of a tough day.

Here are the top 10 Rivals League players at the end of the first day.

Christian Hauck 20

Matt Sperling 20

Luis Scott-Vargas 19

Stanislav Cifka 19

Zachary Kiihne 18

Eli Kassis 18

Yuta Takahashi 18

Mike Sigrist 17

Luca Magni 17

Jacob Wilson 17

Kaldheim split started 12 days before the titular set releases on Magic Arena and Magic Online. Unlike both League Weekends during Zendikar Rising split, this weekend is played in Historic Constructed. This will be the last premiere Historic event before Kaldheim shakes up the format.

There’s plenty of Magic left to play with six rounds scheduled for tomorrow starting at 10am CT on the Magic Twitch channel.