How to watch MTG January Kaldheim League Weekend

After a month-long break, Magic esports is back this weekend with the first of two Kaldheim League Weekends, bringing together 70 players from the Magic Pro League and Rivals League for two days of competition.

Unlike both League Weekends for the Zendikar Rising split, the first Kaldheim League Weekend will consist of best-of-three Historic Constructed. The second League Weekend, scheduled for Feb. 27 to 28, will be best-of-three Standard Constructed.

Six feature matches will be broadcast both days on the Magic Twitch channel with coverage beginning at 10am CT. Day one coverage will feature Rivals League players with day two focusing on the MPL.

Here’s the feature match schedule for both days.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Zachary Kiihne vs. Shintaro Ishimura

Luca Magni vs. Bernardo Santos

Jacob Wilson vs. Simon Görtzen

Frederico Bastos vs. Mike Sigrist

Christian Hauck vs. Matt Sperling

Luis Scott-Vargas vs. Eli Kassis

Sunday, Jan. 17

Ondřej Stráský vs. Autumn Burchett

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz vs. Martin Jůza

Márcio Carvalho vs. Rei Sato

Andrea Mengucci vs. Gabriel Nassif

Reid Duke vs. Seth Manfield

Brad Nelson vs. Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa

Official coverage will feature several key matchups on both days. Both Scott-Vargas and Sperling sit atop the Rivals League standings and look to break the tie this weekend. The latter half of day two will showcase the best Magic has to offer. Zendikar Rising top-eight competitors Andrea Mengucci and Gabriel Nassif have a rematch. Legends Reid Duke and Seth Manfield face off before the day concludes, while Brad Nelson will take on reigning world champion Damo da Rosa.

If official coverage isn’t featuring your favorite player, every MPL and Rivals League player will be streaming their games on their personal Twitch channels. Links to each players’ stream can be found on the Magic esports website.