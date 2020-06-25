Core Set 2021 comes with MTG Arena event and award changes

FNM at Home has been extended into July.

Core Set 2021 is out on Magic Arena today and that means it’s time to start firing up new events and claim your rewards.

Patch 1.09 brought changes to individual card rewards (ICRs). Cards from Core Set 2021 are now included in Standard ICRs and available in Historic ICRs.

Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, and Core Set 2020 will no longer be included in Standard ICRs. Those sets are leaving Standard with the release of Zendikar Rising in the fall.

A permanent Brawl queue that counts for daily and weekly win rewards will be available starting July 1. Brawler’s Guildhall and Wednesday Brawl events will end with the release of a permanent queue.

Friday Night Magic at Home is a weekly event that started in March because social distancing guidelines caused local game stores to shut down their in-person events. With Core Set 2021, Wizards of the Coast announced three weeks of FNM at Home events featuring the return of a popular format. The quick draft and constructed event formats were also announced.

Here’s a list of all events announced with the release of Core Set 2021.

FNM at Home Schedule

June 26: Core Set 2021 release celebration. Play any event on MTG Arena.

July 3: Singleton

July 10: Artisan

Quick Draft Schedule

June 26 to July 10: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

July 10 to July 24: Core Set 2021

Additional Events

July 4 to July 7: Standard Metagame Challenge

July 11 to July 14: Core Set Contructed

You can play Core Set 2021 and experience all the new updates that come with Patch 1.09 on Magic Arena today.