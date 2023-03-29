Cheap MTG removal in March of the Machine spoilers counters powerful creatures

Over 50 March of the Machine spoilers from the debut stream were shown today, including a handful of low-rarity and cheap-cost removal spells that may have an impact on multiple Magic: The Gathering formats.

Of the 50-plus March of the Machine spoilers that dropped today during the debut stream, four may have slid under the radar. Mixed in with the potential Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that were previewed were four low-rarity removal spells: Elspeth’s Smite, Mirrodin Avenged, Negate, and Traumatic Revelation.

Elspeth’s Smite

Elspeths Smite | Image via WotC

One-drop removal spells are powerful within the Limited format and can even carry over into other MTG formats as well. Elspeth’s Smite is a Story Spotlight card with amazing art and Lightning Bolt-like damage of three to an attacking or blocking creature. And it exiles the creature if it was destroyed.

Mirrodin Avenged

Mirrodin Avenged | Image via WotC

Potentially showcasing the best artwork in the MOM set, Mirrodin Avenged destroys a creature that was dealt damage that turn. The Instant costs one Black mana to cast and draws a card, which is a bargain for only mana.

Negate

Negate | Image via WotC

Negate is a reprint that most MTG players know well. It’s a powerful two-drop Blue Instant that counters a noncreature spell. Battle cards can get countered by Negate, along with Enchantments and non-creature Artifacts.

Traumatic Revelation

Traumatic Revelation | Image via WotC

Discard in Black gets another Sorcery spell through Traumatic Revelation. The two-drop in Black has an opponent reveal their hand, allowing you to choose a creature or Battle card that gets discarded to the opponent’s graveyard. As an added bonus for the two mana Sorcery speed spell, it also creates an Incubator token with three +1/+1 counters on it.

Players can check out these low-rarity MTG removal spells at March of the Machine prerelease events that start on April 14.