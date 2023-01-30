Busted All Will Be One MTG combo deals 20 damage in Limited and Standard

Hall of Fame Magic: The Gathering player Frank Karsten has put together a combo using only Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards that can deal 20 damage directly to an opponent by turn four.

Phyrexians are invading the MTG Multiverse and they are using Oil counters to end games. Within the upcoming Standard-legal Phyrexia: All Will Be One set are several new and returning mechanics that use counters. The mechanic Toxic and Poison counters are the main focus, alongside the return of Proliferate.

New to the Multiverse are Oil counters, representing the Phyrexian glistening oil and its power. Using only three cards and four lands from the ONE set, Karsten revealed a combo today that can potentially deal 20 direct damage to an opponent by turn four.

This all-Phyrexia opening hand deals 20 damage by turn 4 without attacking! #MTGPhyrexia pic.twitter.com/0VzZgam8BP — Frank Karsten (@karsten_frank) January 30, 2023

The combo is built around a legendary Artifact called The Filigree Sylex, which can remove 10 Oil counters from permanents and sacrifice itself to deal 10 damage to any target. In the MTG colors Red and Green, stacking up to 10 Oil counters isn’t difficult when playing Migloz, Maze Crusher on turn three.

The Filigree Sylex | Image via WotC Migloz, Maze Crusher | Image via WotC Solphim, Mayhem Dominus | Image via WotC The Monumental Facade | Image via WotC

Players will also need two copies of The Monumental Facade on the battlefield, a Sphere land that enters the battlefield with two Oil counters. Between Migloz, which has five Oil counters on it upon entering the battlefield, two copies of The Monumenta Facade, which add four more Oil counters, and one turn to tap The Filagree Sylax to add another Oil counter, that’s 10 Oil counters in total by turn four.

On turn four, Solphim, Mayhem Dominus gets put onto the battlefield. The Phyrexian horror is a 5/4 legendary creature that doubles noncombat damage dealt to an opponent. Once Solphim, Mayhem Dominus is on the board, players can tap The Filigree Sylex and remove the 10 counters from it, the Sphere lands, and Migloz to deal 10 damage to an opponent. But the damage is doubled from Sophim, ending the game outright without ever having to attack with a creature.

Players can test out the Phyrexia: All Will Be One combo at prerelease Sealed events that start on Feb. 3 and in the Standard format when the set drops into MTG Arena and Magic Online on Feb. 7.