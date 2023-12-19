Best MTG Ravnica Remastered reprints and prices

Wizards of the Coast’s main Magic: The Gathering reprint set for 2024, Ravnica Remastered, showcases nearly 300 reprinted cards with variants like borderless anime and Retro frame serialized treatments.

The Ravnica Remastered set was designed as a fully draftable MTG set that contains cards from multiple Ravnica Blocks. Reprints keep the secondary market healthy, especially on Magic cards that haven’t been reprinted anytime recently. The reprint sets also provide players with new collectibles. Within Ravnica Remastered, the best pulls are borderless anime and Retro frame treatments.

Commander players are excited about cards like Blind Obedience and Lavinia, Azorius Renegade. And MTG Commander players, like myself, are happy about the Mayhem Devil reprint, since Ravnica Remastered was the first set to contain a reprint of the popular War of the Spark card.

All MTG Ravnica Remastered preorder cards worth money

Massacre Girl anime art | Image via WotC

The reprinting of Shock lands has played a role in the overall value of Ravnica Remastered, with top lands like Breeding Pool, Blood Crypt, and Steam Vents valued between $15 and $20. All prices, though, are temporary and are subject to change after the prerelease launch of Ravnica Remastered on Jan. 5. Prices were determined through market values on websites like MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer.

Nonvariant and nonfoil Ravnica Remastered prices

Cyclonic Rift : Around $30

: Around $30 Bruvac the Gandiloquent : Around $29

: Around $29 Cloutstone Curio : Around $25

: Around $25 Breeding Pool : Around $20

: Around $20 Blood Crypt : Around $18

: Around $18 Sacred Foundry : Around $17

: Around $17 Steam Vents : Around $15

: Around $15 Karlov of the Ghost Council : Around $14

: Around $14 Watery Grave : Around $14

: Around $14 Liliana, Dreadhorde General : Around $14

: Around $14 Godless Shrine : Around $12

: Around $12 Lord of the Void: Around $12

Variant Ravnica Remastered nonfoil and foil prices

Anime borderless Crypt Ghast : Nonfoil around $50 and foil at around $100

: Nonfoil around $50 and foil at around $100 Anime borderless Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice: Nonfoil around $50 and foil around $100

Nonfoil around $50 and foil around $100 Anime borderless Teysa, Orzhov Scion : Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $90

: Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $90 Anime borderless Divine Visitation : Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $80

: Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $80 Anime borderless Utvara Hellkite : Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $80

: Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $80 Anime borderless Hellkite Tyrant : Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $80

: Nonfoil around $40 and foil around $80 Borderless Hallowed Fountain : Nonfoil around $27 and foil around $30

: Nonfoil around $27 and foil around $30 Retro Frame Rhythm of the Wild : Nonfoil around $10 and foil around $30

: Nonfoil around $10 and foil around $30 Borderless Watery Grave : Nonfoil around $30 and foil around $35

: Nonfoil around $30 and foil around $35 Borderless Breeding Pool : Nonfoil around $25 and foil around $30

: Nonfoil around $25 and foil around $30 Borderless Steam Vents : Nonfoil around $25 and foil around $30

: Nonfoil around $25 and foil around $30 Anime borderless Niv-Mizzet, Parun: Nonfoil around $30 and foil around $40

All prices will get updated following the official release of Ravnica Remastered.