Best MTG Murders at Karlov Manor card prices for buying and selling

Crack an MTG Murders at Karlov Manor single worth money on the secondary market.
Published: Feb 2, 2024 03:41 pm
Lookout hanging by wall in Ravnica
Image via WotC

Detectives of Ravnica are on the job for the Murders at Karlov Manor Standard-legal set, showcasing Magic: The Gathering cards worth selling or buying on the secondary market. 

Recommended Videos

The Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) Standard-legal MTG set launched through Prerelease events on Feb. 2. Murder and mystery are the themes of the set, showcasing face-down mechanics like Disguise and new ones like Collecting Evidence. The top chase cards from MKM are the serialized double rainbow foil guild leaders, followed by the dossier Showcase Invisible Ink treatment. Play booster packs also feature cards from The List and Special Guests.

At time of writing, prices for many of the best Murders at Karlov Manor cards to sell or collect are unknown, or inflated, as limited copies have been pulled. We’ll be sure to update all the MKM card prices once more packs have been opened. 

Most expensive Ravnica: Murders at Karlov Manor cards (regular variant)

Niv Mizzet chilling on throne in MTG MKM set
Regular MTG variants are worth money, too. | Image by WotC

You don’t have to crack a Collector booster to pull an MKM card worth money as normal versions of cards can sell for top prices, too. 

MKM regular variantEstimated price
Anzrag, the Quake-Mole$22
Delney, Streetwise Lookout$18
Massacre Girl, Known Killer$16
Rakdos, Patron of Chaos$10
Leyline of the Guildpact$9
Incinerator of the Guilty$8
Undergrowth Recon$8
Kaya, Spirit’s Justice$7
Aurleia’s Vindicator$7
Etrata, Deadly Fugitive$7
Archdruid’s Charm$7

Most expensive Ravnica: Murders at Karlov Manor cards (Showcase Dossier, Invisible Ink treatment)

Woman getting shocked in MTG
Top Showcase pulls from MKM. | Image via WotC

The Showcase Dossier treatment within MKM was applied to 10 Uncommons, 17 Rares, and 14 Mythic Rares, according to WotC. Invisible Ink treatments on top of the Dossier cards showcase “handwritten” details, which are only available through Collector booster packs.

MKM Showcase Dossier Invisible Ink treatment cards worth money

MKM Invisible Ink treatment cardEstimated price
Delney, Streetwise Lookout #378$50
Rakdos, Patron of Chaos #387$45
Anzrag, the Quake-Mole #385$47
Massacre Girl, Known Killer #380$40
Vannifar, Evolved Enigma #389$28
Trostani, Three Whispers #388$27
The Pride of Hull Clade #382$25
Vein Ripper #433$25
Aurelia’s Vindicator #377$19
Incinerator of the Guilty #381$18
Etrata, Deadly Fugitive #386$13
Alquist Proft, Master Slueth #384$10
Agrus Kos, Spirit of Justice #383$13
Conspiracy Unraveler #379$10

MKM Showcase Dossier cards worth money

MKM Showcase Dossier cardEstimated price
Anzrag, the Quake-Mole #356$19
Rakdos, Patron of Chaos (non-Dossier) #320$12
Massacre Girl, Known Killer #344$14
Delney, Streetwise Lookout #337$13
Rakdos, Patron of Chaos #369$9
The Pride of Hull Clade #352$9
Vannifar, Evolved Enigma #373$7
Alquist Proft, Master Slueth #355$5
Aurelia, the Law Above #357$6
Vein Ripper #346$7
Incinerator of the Guilty #349$8
Conspiracy Unraveler #341$5
Trostani, Three Whispers #372$5

Most expensive Ravnica: Murders at Karlov Manor cards (borderless and extended art variants)

Kaya sensing magic by a window ledge
Don’t sleep on these MKM variants. | Image via WotC

Borderless and extended art treatments in MTG can vary in value. At time of writing, there are a few MKM cards with a borderless or extended art treatment that are priced above $5.

MKM Borderless or Extended art treatment card Estimated price
Undergrowth Recon extended art #411$11
Expedited Inheritance extended art #404$6
Kaya, Spirits’ Justice borderless #335$6

All serialized Murders at Karlov Manor card prices will get added closer to the official release date of the MTG set on Feb. 9. Prices are subject to fluctuate up to the official launch and should settle down afterward.

