Best MTG Disguise cards for Draft and Sealed ranked

Wizards of the Coast evolved the Magic: The Gathering Morph mechanic into Disguise for the Murders at Karlov Manor set, potentially changing up the pace and Limited gameplay styles in Draft and Sealed.

Recommended Videos

Information is one of the strongest weapons within a TCG game like Magic. The Disguise mechanic from Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) removes information from the board, giving its controller a slight advantage. A Disguised card in MTG is turned face down on the battlefield when cast for three mana of any color. Once on the battlefield, the card can be flipped up (this doesn’t trigger ETB effects) for its mana cost at Instant speed. Like other Instant removal spells and combat tricks, a Disguised creature can potentially disrupt the board state during combat.

All MTG Disguise cards from Muders at Karlov Manor ranked for Draft and Prerelease

Take advantage of cloaking a card’s identity. Image via WotC

The MKM set brings about a new playstyle to the MTG Limited format, and it’s not through the usual Draft and Sealed bombs, although there are a few that can warp the meta. Morph, Disguise, and Cloak all allow a card to enter the battlefield face-down. These cards are protected by Ward Two and can flip upright at any time. Many have abilities that synergize with the MTG mechanic Disguise, so knowing the best from Draft Chaft is important when playing at MKM Prerelease events or through Draft and Sealed tournaments.

Best MKM Disguise cards

Aurelia’s Vindicator. Image via WotC

The best Disguise cards for MKM Draft and Sealed are top picks and can potentially pull you into a specific archetype.

Cryptic Coat Vannifar, Evolved Enigma Alley Assailant Aurelia’s Vindicator Bolrac-Clan Basher Dog Walker Flourishing Bloom-Kin Gadget Technician Hunted Bonebrute Riftburst Hellion Sanguine Savior Shady Informant

Good MKM Disguise cards

Essence of Antiquity. Image via WotC

Good Disguise cards are typically picked third to fifth in a Draft, and support your build.

Etrata, Deadly Fugitive Hide in Plain Sight Basilica Stalker Concealed Weapon Crowd-Control Warden Defenstrated Phantom Essence of Antiquity Exit Specialist Faerie Snoop Fugitive Codebreaker Granite Witness Greenbelt Radical Museum Nightwatch Nervous Gardner Nightdrinker Moroii Offender at Large Rakish Scoundrel Undercover Crocodelf

Draft Chaft MKM Disguise cards

Forum Familiar. Image via WotC

Not all MTG Disguise Draft Chaft is bad, but some are. These cards typically wheel during a draft and get picked up toward the end of a pack.