Category:
MTG
TCG

Best MTG Disguise cards for Draft and Sealed ranked

Keep your opponent guessing.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 10:05 am
Chess pieces on a board
Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast evolved the Magic: The Gathering Morph mechanic into Disguise for the Murders at Karlov Manor set, potentially changing up the pace and Limited gameplay styles in Draft and Sealed

Recommended Videos

Information is one of the strongest weapons within a TCG game like Magic. The Disguise mechanic from Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) removes information from the board, giving its controller a slight advantage. A Disguised card in MTG is turned face down on the battlefield when cast for three mana of any color. Once on the battlefield, the card can be flipped up (this doesn’t trigger ETB effects) for its mana cost at Instant speed. Like other Instant removal spells and combat tricks, a Disguised creature can potentially disrupt the board state during combat. 

All MTG Disguise cards from Muders at Karlov Manor ranked for Draft and Prerelease

Woman walking beside man reading wanted poster for her
Take advantage of cloaking a card’s identity. Image via WotC

The MKM set brings about a new playstyle to the MTG Limited format, and it’s not through the usual Draft and Sealed bombs, although there are a few that can warp the meta. Morph, Disguise, and Cloak all allow a card to enter the battlefield face-down. These cards are protected by Ward Two and can flip upright at any time. Many have abilities that synergize with the MTG mechanic Disguise, so knowing the best from Draft Chaft is important when playing at MKM Prerelease events or through Draft and Sealed tournaments. 

Best MKM Disguise cards

Angel waving blazing sword
Aurelia’s Vindicator. Image via WotC

The best Disguise cards for MKM Draft and Sealed are top picks and can potentially pull you into a specific archetype.

Cryptic CoatVannifar, Evolved Enigma
Alley AssailantAurelia’s Vindicator
Bolrac-Clan BasherDog Walker
Flourishing Bloom-KinGadget Technician
Hunted BonebruteRiftburst Hellion
Sanguine SaviorShady Informant

Good MKM Disguise cards

Artifact Golem in Ravnica outside of large structure
Essence of Antiquity. Image via WotC

Good Disguise cards are typically picked third to fifth in a Draft, and support your build.

Etrata, Deadly FugitiveHide in Plain Sight
Basilica StalkerConcealed Weapon
Crowd-Control WardenDefenstrated Phantom
Essence of AntiquityExit Specialist
Faerie SnoopFugitive Codebreaker
Granite WitnessGreenbelt Radical
Museum NightwatchNervous Gardner
Nightdrinker MoroiiOffender at Large
Rakish ScoundrelUndercover Crocodelf

Draft Chaft MKM Disguise cards

Cat eating raw meat on steps
Forum Familiar. Image via WotC

Not all MTG Disguise Draft Chaft is bad, but some are. These cards typically wheel during a draft and get picked up toward the end of a pack.

Expose the CulpritBranch of Vitu-Ghazi
Bubble SmugglerCoveted Falcon
Culvert AmbusherForum Familiar
Lumbering LaundryMistway Spy
Unyielding GatekeeperVengeful Creeper
related content
Read Article Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Image of humans and creatures in Murders at Karlov MTG set
Category:
MTG
MTG
Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Clues are shown on a table from magic
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Ravnica detective studying clues
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Limited Draft removal in Murders at Karlov Manor
Woman getting shocked in MTG
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Limited Draft removal in Murders at Karlov Manor
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Image of humans and creatures in Murders at Karlov MTG set
Category:
MTG
MTG
Best Commander cards from MTG Murders at Karlov Manor
Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jose Pedro Eichenseer Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Clues are shown on a table from magic
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Investigate cards in Murders at Karlov Manor ranked
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Ravnica detective studying clues
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor promo cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Limited cards for Draft, Prerelease, and Sealed
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Limited Draft removal in Murders at Karlov Manor
Woman getting shocked in MTG
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Limited Draft removal in Murders at Karlov Manor
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 29, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.