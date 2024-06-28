Best MTG Duskmourn House of Horror spoilers from MagicCon Amsterdam

A first look at the final Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set of 2024 was previewed at MagicCon Amsterdam. Here are the best Duskmourn: House of Horror spoilers we’re excited to play.

The Wandering Rescuer Duskmourn House of Horror spoiler

The Wandering Rescuer. Image via WotC The Wandering Rescuer treatments. Image via WotC

The Wandering Emperorer is rotating out of Standard through 2024 Standard rotation, but the Legendary is on the plane of Duskmourn seeking to find Nashi, the son of Tamiyo. Featuring Flash and Convoke, the Samurai Noble has Double Strike and grants other tapped creatures you control Hexproof on a 3/4 body.

Toby, Beastie Befriender Duskmourn House of Horror spoiler

Toby, Beastie Befriender. Image via WotC Toby, Beastie Befiender Double Expsure treatment. Image via WotC

Entering the battlefield with a 4/4 creature token is Toby, Beastie Befriender. The MTG Human Wizard is great in go-wide strategies, granting creature tokens Flying if you control four or more. Toby, Beastie Befriender has decent value for a three-drop in White, giving your board state a solid early-game advantage.

Chainsaw MTG Duskmourn House of Horror spoiler

Chainsaw Paranormal treatment. Image via WotC

As a fan of Equipment MTG decks, I can’t wait to test out Chainsaw. The Artifact deals three damage for two mana to a target creature when entering the battlefield. Each time one or more creatures perish, the Equipment gets a Rev counter, which determines the equipped creature’s bonus power from the Equipment. The only downside to Chainsaw is its Equip cost of three.

Screaming Nemesis Duskmourn House of Horror spoiler

Screaming Nemesis borderless. Image via WotC

Screaming Nemesis is a three-drop in Red with 3/3 baseline stats and Haste. What I like about the spirit is that whenever it’s dealt damage, you get to deal that much damage to any other target. Screaming Nemesis also prevents your opponent’s decks from gaining life if a player is dealt damage from Screaming Nemesis being dealt damage.

Leyline of Hope MTG Duskmourn House of Horror spoiler

Leyline of Hope. Image via WotC

A new Leyline has joined the Enchantment roster within the upcoming Duskmourn: House of Horror Standard-legal set. The four-drop Mono-White Enchantment supports life gain strategies by adding one life for every life point gained. And if you have at least seven more life points than your starting total, all creatures are buffed with +2/+2 stats.

The MTG Duskmourn: House of Horror set is the last Standard-legal set to drop in 2024. Also revealed at MagicCon Amsterdam were Bloomburrow spoilers, the fall set for 2024.

