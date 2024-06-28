All MTG Bloomburrow spoilers dropped at Pro Tour Amsterdam

A new Magic: The Gathering Multiverse plane is coming to Standard this fall through the Bloomburrow set. Eleven cards from the upcoming set were previewed at MagicCon Amsterdam, including a Rare Swan that gives non-flying creatures Flying and Uncommon Village lands that tap for Colorless and color mana.

Here’s everything you may have missed from the Bloomburrow spoilers unveiled at MagicCon Pro Tour Amsterdam today.

What are the MTG Bloomburrow Uncommon Village lands?

The Uncommon Bloomburrow lands can tap for their specific mana color or Colorless mana.

Lupinflower Village : White

: White Lilypad Village : Blue

: Blue Mudflat Village : Black

: Black Rockface Village : Red

: Red Oakhollow Village: Green

Each of the Village lands has an activated ability, using color mana assigned to the MTG land. The cycle of five Bloomburrow lands can only tap for its color-specific mana when casting a creature spell, and each of the activated abilities synergizes with creature types prominent within those MTG colors.

All MTG spell Bloomburrow spoilers at MagicCon

Multiple Instant and Sorcery spells were included in the MagicCon Bloomburrow spoilers, from a modal Common Instant in Black to a Red one-drop Common with Trample, a power buff, and card advantage.

Pearl of Wisdom : Three-drop in Blue that has a cost reduction up to two if control multiple Otters that draws two cards.

: Three-drop in Blue that has a cost reduction up to two if control multiple Otters that draws two cards. Might of the Meek : One-drop Instant in Red that buffs a Mouse creature type +1/+0, gives all creatures Trample, and draws a card.

: One-drop Instant in Red that buffs a Mouse creature type +1/+0, gives all creatures Trample, and draws a card. Early Winter: Five-drop Black modal Instant that either exiles a creature or forces an opponent to exile an Enchantment they control.

Of the three Bloomburrow spells spoiled, I’m most excited to play Might of the Meek in BLB Draft. A one-drop Common with three possible abilities is an auto-include in a set where the color pair archetypes have creature-type themes.

Salvation Swan Bloomburrow spoilers

The one Rare from Bloomburrow revealed at MagicCon Amsterdam is a four-drop in White called Salvation Swan. It’s a 3/3 with Flash and Flying that can blink a non-flying creature back onto the battlefield at the beginning of the next end step with Flying.

Salvation Swan seems like it’ll be slow/clunky in Constructed, even with Flash. But it will bring glory to Bird decks in Draft.

Carrot Cake and Sunshower Druid Bloomburrow spoilers

Carrot Cake was my favorite Bloomburrow spoiler simply because it’s an Artifact Food that slots into Aristocrat builds. The Common is a two-drop that creates 1/1 Rabbit creature tokens and will Scry One when it enters the battlefield and when you sacrifice it. Gaining card advantage, two token creatures, and three life points tosses Carrot Cake into my basket of Commons to watch for in Bloomburrow Limited.

Sunshower Druid in an interesting Bloomburrow Common, costing one Green to cast for an 0/2 that puts a +1/+1 counter on a creature and gains you a life point upon entering the battlefield. The Frog Druid is fine within counter builds but will likely end up as a mid to late-pick in Draft depending on your archetype.

The Bloomburrow set is scheduled to launch in July, along with the 2024 Standard rotation.

