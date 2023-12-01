Best Angels from MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Magic: The Gathering’s Lost Caverns of Ixalan brought back familiar tribes like Pirates and Dinosaurs, while it also included handy additions to popular groups, including the almighty Angel archetype. Most notably, the reprint of Resplendent Angel brings these heavenly creatures back to the front lines of Standard play.

The addition of angels in Lost Caverns of Ixalan enriches its lore by weaving these celestial beings into the already vibrant and mysterious world of Ixalan, known for its lush jungles and ancient treasures. This inclusion not only deepens the narrative intrigue but also significantly boosts the viability of angel-themed decks in Standard play, offering new possibilities for Angel-themed strategies that were less prominent before.

Here are our best Angel picks from the Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Best Angels from MTG’s Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Guardian of the Great Door

Guardian of the Great Door. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: WW

WW Type: Creature – Angel

Creature – Angel Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Ability: As an additional cost to cast this spell, tap four untapped artifacts, creatures, and/or lands you control. Flying.

Standing out with its imposing 4/4 stat line and with Flying, Guardian of the Great Door is a formidable guardian of the skies. However, its competitive viability is hindered by its prohibitively high additional casting cost, which limits its inclusion in many decks, especially in faster-paced formats like Standard. While generating enough Treasure tokens or other types of tokens could theoretically offset this cost, making it a more feasible play, this strategy does not align well with traditional angel deck archetypes. Consequently, despite its impressive presence, Guardian of the Great Door remains more of a niche card.

Resplendent Angel

Resplendent Angel. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 1WW

1WW Type: Creature – Angel

Creature – Angel Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Flying. At the beginning of each end step, if you gained 5 or more life this turn, create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying and vigilance. 3WWW: Until end of turn, Resplendent Angel gets +2/+2 and gains lifelink.

This card is a game-changer for Angel strategies in Standard, offering incredible value and versatility. It’s a solid 3/3 flyer for just three mana, making it an efficient and formidable presence right from the early game. The real magic, however, lies in its ability to generate angel tokens when you gain enough life, a feature that synergizes beautifully with various life-gain strategies.

As the game progresses into mid-game, Resplendent Angel truly shines, transforming into a monstrous force on the battlefield. Its potential to consistently produce angel tokens turns it into a game-finishing powerhouse, bolstering Angel decks significantly and making them a viable, competitive option for players looking to dominate the skies of Standard.

Related Best Dinosaurs from MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Best Angels for Standard in MTG’s Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Giada, Font of Hope

Giada, Font of Hope. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 1W

1W Type: Legendary Creature – Angel

Legendary Creature – Angel Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Flying, vigilance. Each other Angel you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it for each Angel you already control. Tap: Add W. Spend this mana only to cast an Angel spell.

Giada, Font of Hope is an essential inclusion for both Standard and Commander Angel decks. Serving as a pseudo angel lord, she boosts her fellow celestials with +1/+1 counters, significantly amplifying their threat level. Beyond just empowering angels, Giada’s mana ability crucially aids in casting these typically high-cost creatures. Her dual role in enhancing strength and smoothing mana curves makes her a fundamental, non-negotiable component of any competitive angel deck.

Archangel of Wrath

Archangel of Wrath. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 2WW

2WW Type: Creature – Angel

Creature – Angel Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Kicker B and/or R (You may pay an additional B and/or R as you cast this spell.) Flying, lifelink. When Archangel of Wrath enters the battlefield, if it was kicked, it deals two damage to any target. When Archangel of Wrath enters the battlefield, it it was kicked twice, it deals two damage to any target.

Archangel of Wrath brings a lot to the table, starting with her robust 3/4 body. This stat line is crucial, placing her just beyond the reach of common removal spells like Lightning Bolt, which typically cap at three damage. This resilience against popular removal spells gives her a staying power on the battlefield that’s invaluable. In addition to her toughness, her kicker cost adds another layer of utility. This cost, when paid, enables her to target and eliminate small enemy creatures, providing a level of board control that’s rare in Angel-themed decks.

Related Best Merfolk from MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Steel Seraph

Steel Seraph. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: Six

Six Type: Artifact Creature – Angel

Artifact Creature – Angel Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Prototype 1WW. 3/3 (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color and size. It keeps its abilities and type.) Flying. At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gains your choice of flying, vigilance, or lifelink until end of turn.

Steel Seraph is a solid pick for angel decks in Standard. Sure, its cost is a hefty six mana, but most of the time players are going to cast it for its Prototype cost of just three mana. It does shrink the creature, but in doing so, it shifts the deck’s dynamics towards a more fast-paced and aggressive playstyle which can catch opponents off guard.

Steel Seraph’s ability acts as a great combat trick, offering strategic flexibility that can turn the tides of battle. This card brings a blend of affordability and tactical depth, making it an easy pick for angel deck players looking to add some speed and surprise to their celestial arsenal.

Related Best Vampires from MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Inspiring Overseer

Inspiring Overseer. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 2W

2W Type: Creature – Angel Cleric

Creature – Angel Cleric Rarity: Common

Common Ability: Flying. When Inspiring Overseer enters the battlefield, you gain one life and draw a card.

Inspiring Overseer stands out as a solid inclusion in Standard Angel decks, primarily due to its ability to draw a card and gain life upon entering the battlefield. This dual functionality is particularly valuable in white decks, where card draw options are traditionally limited. The ability to draw a card offers an essential boost in maintaining card advantage, a critical factor in keeping up with the pace of Standard games.

Moreover, the life-gain aspect of Inspiring Overseer synergizes seamlessly with the typical strategies of angel decks, which often capitalize on life-gain mechanics for various benefits, from triggering abilities to enhancing creature stats. This synergy not only bolsters your overall strategy but also helps in stabilizing your board position against aggressive opponents.