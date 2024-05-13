Are the MTG Secret Lair Spring Superdrops worth buying?

Wizards of the Coast is running seven individual 2024 Magic: The Gathering Spring Superdrop Secret Lair drops for a limited time, and the cost for some of these bundles may exceed what the cards are worth on the secondary market.

Projected value of MTG Secret Lair Spring Superdrops

The value of Secret Lair drops can vary, ranging from the number of reprints, quality of reprints, and popularity within MTG formats like Commander. There’s also what I like to call the buyer’s value. The Princess Bride Secret Lair drop was an auto-grab for me, mostly out of love for the movie. Within the 2024 Spring Superdrop Secret Lair, most drops fall under buyer’s value, as the cost and secondary market value are essentially a wash after shipping and taxes. At least one drop, however, has the potential to exceed the cost of the bundle in value.

All Secret Lair Spring Superdrop sales are available for a limited time through the WotC website.

Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar Secret Lair drop

This is the first of four Secret Lair drops through a partnership with Hatsune Miku. The Sakura Superstar drop has collector potential, especially if all four drops are purchased. It also contains a reprint of Azusa, Lost but Seeking, which alone could cover the cost of the drop.

Based on collectability potential, I give the Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar Secret Lair drop a B score for both foil and non-foil. It should hold value on the secondary market, the IP is popular, reprints have decent value, and the artwork looks amazing. Nonfoil is $29.99 and foil is $39.99 plus shipping and tax.

Gobligram Secret Lair drop

Gobligram is a limited-stock Secret Lair drop, which means the cards were already printed in limited numbers. The drop is cute and most players like playing Goblins, myself included. The overall value of the reprints, however, is low. I give the Gobligram Secret Lair drop a C- as the non-foil cards won’t likely wash with the cost and foil should barely break even. Nonfoil is $29.99 and foil is $39.99 plus shipping and tax.

sAnS mERcY Secret Lair drop

Many hopes in the MTG dropped with the reveal of the sAnS mERcY Secret Lair drop. Torment of Hailfire and Mogis, God of Slaughter are both solid reprints and I agree with many that the art is fantastic. The text does bother me but it’s hard to say if that will impact value on the secondary market. I give the sAnS mERcY Secret Lair drop a C+ but it could also be a B- depending on your love for the cards. Nonfoil cards are $29.99 should break even and foil at $39.99 should have extended value.

Showcase: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Secret Lair drop

The outlaw theme in OTJ was fitting, but I feel WotC is milking this too much through the Secret Lair drops. As the bundle stands on its own, it’s not worth the price. But add in the fifth card, Norin the Wary, and its possible to make money on the drop. I give Showcase: Outlaws of Thunder Junction a C+ as the nonfoil cards at $29.99 will likely break even and the foil cards at $39.99 could have secondary market value.

Outlaw Anthology Vol. 1: Rebellious Renegades Secret Lair drop

Standing out as a sore thumb in the Rebellious Renegades Secret Lair drop is the reprint of Griselbrand, an MTG card banned in Commander, of which Universes Beyond cards are legal to play. I like the artwork and each of the cards has value on the secondary market despite the number of times they’ve been reprinted. But I wouldn’t rate this drop higher than a C unless there are specific cards you want to add to your collection. Nonfoil is $29.99 and foil is $39.99 plus shipping and tax.

Outlaw Anthology Vol. 2: Sinister Scoundrels Secret Lair drop

Much like Vol 1 of the Outlaw Anthology, Sinister Scoundrels had solid-looking artwork on popular MTG cards. My rating is the same, a C, as I feel the non-foil cost of $29.99 could exceed what the cards are worth. The foil cards should hold value above the cost of $39.99, though.

Poker Faces Secret Lair drop

Of all the MTG Spring Superdrop Secret Lair drops, Poker Faces might have the worst overall value. It’s unknown at time of writing if text for the cards is on the backside. If not, the drop is an F. With text, I give the Poker Faces drop a D. Both non-foil at $29.99 and foil at $39.99 is a financial risk where you could lose money if seeking to resell the Poker Faces Secret Lair cards on the secondary market.

