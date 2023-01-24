All Phyrexia Commander cards in All Will Be One set booster packs

Urtet, Remnant of Memnarch Skyhunter Stike Force MIrage Mockery Synthesis Pod Monumental Corruption Chiss-Goria, Forge Tyrant Tangleweave Armor Lux Artillery

Wizards of the Coast has included eight Magic: The Gathering Commander cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One set and collector booster packs, showcasing a variety of mechanics and callbacks.

Scheduled to release globally on Feb. 10, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set contains two preconstructed Commander decks and eight MTG Commander cards that players can crack open in set and collector booster packs. The regular version of the Commander cards will show up in set booster packs while the extended art versions are available only in collector booster packs.

Revealed today during MTGWeekly with game designers Corey Bowen and Adam Prosak, here are the eight Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander cards players can pull in ONE set booster packs.

Urtet, Remnant of Memnarch

Skyhunter Strike Force

Mirage Mockery

Synthesis Pod

Monumental Corruption

Chiss-Goria, Forge Tyrant

Tangleweave Armor

Lux Artillery

This is a developing story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

All images via WotC.