All MTG reprints in Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Tapping into nostalgia from the first visit to the plane Ixalan in Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast brought back nine powerful reprints through Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Reprints included in Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) were an improvement over reprinted cards that typically show up in a Standard-legal set. The return to the plane of Ixalan brought back powerful creatures like Resplendent Angel and removal spells like Abrade, even though the VOW version of the Red Instant is still Standard legal. WotC also reprinted powerful dinosaur cards that first appeared in Ixalan, like Gishath, Sun’s Avatar, and Thrashing Brontodon.

Each reprint features new art. From one of my favorite dinosaurs in the Limited format to maps and Legendary Enchantments, here are all the MTG reprints contained within Lost Caverns of Ixalan, in alphabetical order.

Abrade

Abrade | Image via WotC

Abrade is a powerful two-drop modal Instant spell that can either deal damage to any target or destroy an Artifact. The Instant will see a good amount of play in the LCI Limited Draft and Sealed. Abrade was first printed in Hour of Devastation and has a legal variant through VOW that is already in Standard.

Cavern of Souls

Cavern of Souls | Image via WotC

Popular within typal MTG builds is Cavern of Souls. The land was first printed through Avacyn Restored and was included in the Commander products from Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Players can use the land to help cast a specific creature type while preventing it from getting countered if Cavern of Souls was used to produce mana of any color for that creature.

Chart a Course

Chart a Course | Image via WotC

The Blue Sorcery, Chart a Course, is a solid spell within the Limited format. It draws two cards, and if you attacked, you don’t have to discard a card, for only two mana. Chart a Course was first printed in Ixalan.

Gishath, Sun’s Avatar

Gishath, Sun’s Avatar | Image via WotC

The enormous Gishath, Sun’s Avatar returns through LCI, lowering the market value price of the Dinosaur Avatar while giving Dinosaur typal decks in Standard a three-color finisher. Gishath, Sun’s Avatar was first printed in through the Ixalan set.

Growing Rites of Itlimoc//Itlimoc, Cradle of the Sun

Growing Rites of Itlimoc | Image via WotC Itlimoc, Cradle of the Sun | Image via WotC

Growing Rites of Itlimoc//Itlimoc, Cradle of the Sun is a double-face MTG card that is an Enchantment on the front side and a Legendary Land on the backside. It was first printed in Ixalan and supports creature-heavy decks that want to ramp.

Resplendent Angel

Resplendent Angel LCI reprint | Image via WotC

A surprise reprint of Resplendent Angel was also included in the LCI set, supporting Angel and Lifelink decks. The Angel was first printed in Core Set 2019. Resplendent Angel is a popular three-drop creature within the Pioneer format and was at one time in Standard as well.

Sorcerous Spyglass

Sorcerous Spyglass | Image via WotC

First printed in Ixalan, the MTG reprint is a two-drop Artifact called Sorcerous Spyglass that disrupts an opponent’s strategy while taking a peek at their hand. The Artifact will likely see some Standard play and is a solid reprint for other Magic formats.

Thrashing Brontodon

Thrashing Brontodon | image via WotC

Thrashing Brontodon was a favorite dinosaur of mine within the Limited format and should perform well within LCI Draft and Sealed. The dinosaur was first printed in Rivals of Ixalan and made an appearance through Jumpstart 2022.

Treasure Map//Treasure Cove

Treasure Map | Image via WotC Treasure Cove | Image via WotC

Treasure Map//Treasure Cove is another double-face MTG reprint that was first printed in Ixalan. It is an Artifact on the front side that can provide card advantage and transforms into a land on the backside that can also draw a card as an activated ability.