All MTG players at Magic World Championship 2022

The best Magic: The Gathering players from the 2021-2022 season are set to battle it out at the XXVII World Championship for a Worlds title and their own card.

Taking place at Magic30 in Las Vegas from Oct. 28 to 30, the 2022 MTG World Championship will be played on MTG Arena and showcase three formats. Players will compete for an MTG Worlds title, a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool, and the honor of having their own Magic card.

Each of the 31 players earned an invite to the 2022 Magic World Championship by finishing in the top six of a 2021-2022 season championship, ranking at the top of a league in points, or ranking in the top points as a Challenger who wasn’t in either the Rivals League or Magic Pro League. The only player who qualified another way was Yuta Takahashi, the 2021 Magic world champion.

Here are the 32 MTG players who will compete at the 2022 Magic World Championship and how they qualified.

2021-2022 Season Championships

There were a total of three championships throughout the 2021-2022 season where players could qualify for Magic Worlds. The top six at each championship earned an invite to the 2022 Magic World Championship.

Innistrad Championship

Yo Akaike

Simon Görtzen

Riku Kumagai

Zachary Kiihne

Yukki Ichikawa

Toru Saito

Neon Dynasty Championship

Zach Dunn

Eli Kassis

Jonny Guttman

Yudai Miyano

Zhi Yimin

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz

New Capenna Championship

Mike Sigrist

Simon Nielsen

Hisamichi Yoshigoe

Jan Merkel

Karl Sarap

David Inglis

MPL and Rivals League

The top five point earners within the Magic league earned an invite to MTG Worlds.

Shota Yasooka

Reid Duke

Jacub Tóth

Matti Kuisma

Logan Nettles

Challengers

Players who weren’t in a Magic league during the 2021-2022 season are called Challengers. Based on performance throughout the season, a total of eight Challengers were given invites to MTG Worlds 2022.