All MTG Modern Horizons 3 cards worth money, updated tracker

The Modern Horizons 3 set dropped into local game stores through Magic: the Gathering Prerelease events on June 8, with card prices on the secondary market settling down following high preorder sales.

What are the most expensive MTG Modern Horizons 3 cards today?

Heading into the digital and global launch of MTG Modern Horizons 3, individual card prices on the secondary market began to drop. But dropping prices from preorder sales is normal when a Magic set is released, with many cards from the third Modern Horizons set still worth money.

I’ll be keeping track of MH3 card prices leading up to the global launch and after, updating them regularly so be sure to bookmark this page for up-to-date average market prices. All prices are for near-mint status MTG cards.

Ulamog, the Defiler MH3 card prices

Ulamog, the Defiler. Image via WotC Ulamog, the Defiler. Image via WotC Ulamog, the Defiler. Image via WotC

Foil-etched: Around $80

Borderless foil: Around $100

Retro foil: Around $95

Foil: Around $70

Retro non-foil: Around $80

Normal: Around $65

Ugin’s Labyrinth MH3 card prices

Ugin’s Labyrinth. Image via WotC Ugin’s Labyrinth. Image via WotC Ugin’s Labyrinth. Image via WotC

Borderless foil: Around $100

Borderless non-foil: Around $60

Foil: Around $65

Normal: Around $70

Emrakul, the World Anew MH3 card prices

Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC

Serialized foil: TBD

Foil-etched: Around $65

Borderless foil: Around $120

Retro foil: Around $90

Borderless non-foil: Around $65

Retro foil: Around $100

Retro non-foil: Around $50

Foil: Around $55

Normal: Around $60

Sorin of House Markov//Sorin, Ravenous Neonate MH3 card prices

Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC

Borderless textured foil: Around $70

Borderless foil: Around $35

Borderless non-foil: Around $18

Foil: Around $18

Normal: Around $18

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student//Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar MH3 card prices

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC

Borderless textured foil: Around $67

Borderless foil: Around $25

Borderless non-foil: Around $20

Foil: Around $30

Normal: Around $25

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah//Ajani, Nacatl Avenger MH3 card prices

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC

Borderless textured foil: Around $60

Borderless foil: Around $25

Borderless non-foil: Around 18

Foil: Around $20

Normal: Around $18

Ugin’s Binding MH3 card prices

Ugin’s Binding. Image via WotC Ugin’s Binding. Image via WotC Ugin’s Binding. Image via WotC

Borderless Frame Break foil: Around $80

Borderless non-foil: Around $40

Foil: Around $25

Normal: Around $20

Grist, Voracious Larva//Grist, the Plague Swarm MH3 card prices

Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC

Borderless textured foil: Around $40

Borderless non-foil: Around $16

Foil: Around $18

Normal: Around $14

Other top MTG Modern Horizons 3 card prices

Kaalia of the Vast borderless foil: Around $55

Kozilek, the Broken Reality foil-etched: Around $30

Ocelot Pride borderless foil: Around $60

Herigast, Erupting Nullkite foil-etched: Around $25

Flare of Denial Retro Frame foil: Around $45

Flooded Strand Retro Frame foil: Around $50

Polluted Delta Retro Frame foil: Around $55

Necrodominance Retro Frame foil: Around $40

Wooded Foothills borderless foil: Around $30

Nethergoyf foil: Around $35

Bloodstained Mire: Around $25

Nadu, Winged Wisdom foil-etched: Around $20

All MTG Modern Horizons 3 card prices will be updated regularly leading up to the global launch on June 14.

