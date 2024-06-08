Ulamog crawling across a surface
Image via WotC
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 cards worth money, updated tracker

Here are the best pulls from Modern Horizons 3
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 8, 2024 11:18 am

The Modern Horizons 3 set dropped into local game stores through Magic: the Gathering Prerelease events on June 8, with card prices on the secondary market settling down following high preorder sales.

What are the most expensive MTG Modern Horizons 3 cards today?

Heading into the digital and global launch of MTG Modern Horizons 3, individual card prices on the secondary market began to drop. But dropping prices from preorder sales is normal when a Magic set is released, with many cards from the third Modern Horizons set still worth money.

I’ll be keeping track of MH3 card prices leading up to the global launch and after, updating them regularly so be sure to bookmark this page for up-to-date average market prices. All prices are for near-mint status MTG cards.

Ulamog, the Defiler MH3 card prices

Ulamog crawling
Ulamog, the Defiler. Image via WotC
Ulamog crawling
Ulamog, the Defiler. Image via WotC
Ulamog crawling
Ulamog, the Defiler. Image via WotC
  • Foil-etched: Around $80
  • Borderless foil: Around $100
  • Retro foil: Around $95
  • Foil: Around $70
  • Retro non-foil: Around $80
  • Normal: Around $65

Ugin’s Labyrinth MH3 card prices

Ugin's Labyrinth. Image via WotC
Ugin’s Labyrinth. Image via WotC
A labyrinth of magical pillars
Ugin’s Labyrinth. Image via WotC
A labyrinth of magical pillars
Ugin’s Labyrinth. Image via WotC
  • Borderless foil: Around $100
  • Borderless non-foil: Around $60
  • Foil: Around $65
  • Normal: Around $70

Emrakul, the World Anew MH3 card prices

Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC
Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC
Alternative concept art for Emrakul, the World Anew
Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC
Alternative concept art for Emrakul, the World Anew
Emrakul, the World Anew. Image via WotC
  • Serialized foil: TBD
  • Foil-etched: Around $65
  • Borderless foil: Around $120
  • Retro foil: Around $90
  • Borderless non-foil: Around $65
  • Retro foil: Around $100
  • Retro non-foil: Around $50
  • Foil: Around $55
  • Normal: Around $60

Sorin of House Markov//Sorin, Ravenous Neonate MH3 card prices

Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC
Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC
Young Sorin lounging outside manor
Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC
Young Sorin lounging outside manor
Sorin of House Markov, Image via WotC
  • Borderless textured foil: Around $70
  • Borderless foil: Around $35
  • Borderless non-foil: Around $18
  • Foil: Around $18
  • Normal: Around $18

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student//Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar MH3 card prices

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC
Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC
Yound Tamiyo reading from magical scroll
Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC
Yound Tamiyo reading from magical scroll
Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student. Image via WotC
  • Borderless textured foil: Around $67
  • Borderless foil: Around $25
  • Borderless non-foil: Around $20
  • Foil: Around $30
  • Normal: Around $25

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah//Ajani, Nacatl Avenger MH3 card prices

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC
Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC
Ajani and his brother in a forest
Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC
Ajani and his brother in a forest
Ajani, Nacatl Pariah. Image via WotC
  • Borderless textured foil: Around $60
  • Borderless foil: Around $25
  • Borderless non-foil: Around 18
  • Foil: Around $20
  • Normal: Around $18

Ugin’s Binding MH3 card prices

Ugin's Binding. Image via WotC
Ugin’s Binding. Image via WotC
Ugin opening a magical prison
Ugin’s Binding. Image via WotC
Ugin opening a magical prison
Ugin’s Binding. Image via WotC
  • Borderless Frame Break foil: Around $80
  • Borderless non-foil: Around $40
  • Foil: Around $25
  • Normal: Around $20

Grist, Voracious Larva//Grist, the Plague Swarm MH3 card prices

Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC
Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC
Grist, Voracious Larva atacking
Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC
Grist, Voracious Larva atacking
Grist, Voracious Larva. Image via WotC
  • Borderless textured foil: Around $40
  • Borderless non-foil: Around $16
  • Foil: Around $18
  • Normal: Around $14

Other top MTG Modern Horizons 3 card prices

  • Kaalia of the Vast borderless foil: Around $55
  • Kozilek, the Broken Reality foil-etched: Around $30
  • Ocelot Pride borderless foil: Around $60
  • Herigast, Erupting Nullkite foil-etched: Around $25
  • Flare of Denial Retro Frame foil: Around $45
  • Flooded Strand Retro Frame foil: Around $50
  • Polluted Delta Retro Frame foil: Around $55
  • Necrodominance Retro Frame foil: Around $40
  • Wooded Foothills borderless foil: Around $30
  • Nethergoyf foil: Around $35
  • Bloodstained Mire: Around $25
  • Nadu, Winged Wisdom foil-etched: Around $20

All MTG Modern Horizons 3 card prices will be updated regularly leading up to the global launch on June 14.

