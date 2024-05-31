Most expensive Modern Horizons 3 preorder sealed and singles

Wizards of the Coast has packed the Modern Horizons 3 set with powerful cards for Modern and Eternal formats like Commander. Here’s what Magic: The Gathering preorder prices are looking like for singles and sealed products.

How expensive are the Modern Horizons 3 sealed preorder prices?

Heading into the MTG prerelease events and the digital launch of MH3, sealed prices on Playbooster boxes and Collector booster boxes have dropped significantly. Sealed products that are available when the set launches are Playbooster boxes and packs, Collector booster boxes and packs, an MH3 bundle, an MH3 Gift bundle, individual Commander Precon decks, and Collector Edition Commander Precon decks.

Here are the average MH3 preorder sealed prices as of May 31, per TCGPlayer and Amazon.

All four Commander Collector Edition Precons : $600

: $600 MH3 Collector booster box : Around $370

: Around $370 MH3 Playbooster box : Around $250

: Around $250 The four Commander Precons : Around $255

: Around $255 Eldrazi Incursion Commander Precon : Around $140

: Around $140 The three other Commander Precons : Each priced at around $52

: Each priced at around $52 MH3 Gift bundle : Around $110

: Around $110 MH3 bundle: Around $70

What are the most expensive Modern Horizons 3 preorder singles?

As of the end of May and first of June, the most expensive MH3 cards all have treatments applied to them, from foil-etched to borderless and Retro Frames. Prices of MTG singles are subject to change after the launch of prerelease events that start on June 7.

Top priced MH3 preorder singles Image of MH3 card Preorder price of MH3 single Ulamog, the Defiler #476, foil etched Around $142 Ulamog, the Defiler #383, borderless foil Around $140 Sorin of House Markov #470, borderless textured foil Around $115 Emrakul, the World Anew #381, borderless foil Around $125 Emrakul, the World Anew #473, foil etched Around $115

Retro Frame #384: Around $75 Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student #469, borderless textured foil Around $100 Ugin’s Binding #328, Frame Break borderless foil Around $115 Grist, Voracious Larva #472, borderless textured foil Around $90 Necrodominance #411, Retro Frame foil Around $100 Ugin’s Labyrinth #233, foil Around $90 Ral, Monsoon Mage #471, borderless textured foil Around $75 Ashling, Flame Dancer #481 foil etched Around $75

