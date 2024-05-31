Eldrazi creature ready to strike in MH3
Most expensive Modern Horizons 3 preorder sealed and singles

What's hot and what is not.
Published: May 31, 2024 12:59 pm

Wizards of the Coast has packed the Modern Horizons 3 set with powerful cards for Modern and Eternal formats like Commander. Here’s what Magic: The Gathering preorder prices are looking like for singles and sealed products.

How expensive are the Modern Horizons 3 sealed preorder prices?

Heading into the MTG prerelease events and the digital launch of MH3, sealed prices on Playbooster boxes and Collector booster boxes have dropped significantly. Sealed products that are available when the set launches are Playbooster boxes and packs, Collector booster boxes and packs, an MH3 bundle, an MH3 Gift bundle, individual Commander Precon decks, and Collector Edition Commander Precon decks.

Here are the average MH3 preorder sealed prices as of May 31, per TCGPlayer and Amazon.

  • All four Commander Collector Edition Precons: $600
  • MH3 Collector booster box: Around $370
  • MH3 Playbooster box: Around $250
  • The four Commander Precons: Around $255
  • Eldrazi Incursion Commander Precon: Around $140
  • The three other Commander Precons: Each priced at around $52
  • MH3 Gift bundle: Around $110
  • MH3 bundle: Around $70

What are the most expensive Modern Horizons 3 preorder singles?

As of the end of May and first of June, the most expensive MH3 cards all have treatments applied to them, from foil-etched to borderless and Retro Frames. Prices of MTG singles are subject to change after the launch of prerelease events that start on June 7.

Top priced MH3 preorder singlesImage of MH3 cardPreorder price of MH3 single
Ulamog, the Defiler #476, foil etchedUlamog summoning power in MH3Around $142
Ulamog, the Defiler #383, borderless foilUlamog crawling Around $140
Sorin of House Markov #470, borderless textured foilYoung Sorin lounging outside manorAround $115
Emrakul, the World Anew #381, borderless foilAlternative concept art for Emrakul, the World AnewAround $125
Emrakul, the World Anew #473, foil etchedEmrakul blocking the moon Around $115
Retro Frame #384: Around $75
Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student #469, borderless textured foilYound Tamiyo reading from magical scrollAround $100
Ugin’s Binding #328, Frame Break borderless foilUgin smashing structures with magicAround $115
Grist, Voracious Larva #472, borderless textured foilGrist, Voracious Larva atacking Around $90
Necrodominance #411, Retro Frame foilLegendary Enchantment attacking structuresAround $100
Ugin’s Labyrinth #233, foilA labyrinth of magical pillarsAround $90
Ral, Monsoon Mage #471, borderless textured foilA young Ral casting magic in rainAround $75
Ashling, Flame Dancer #481 foil etchedElemental Shaman casting magicAround $75
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.