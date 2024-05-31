Most expensive Modern Horizons 3 preorder sealed and singles

Wizards of the Coast has packed the Modern Horizons 3 set with powerful cards for Modern and Eternal formats like Commander. Here’s what Magic: The Gathering preorder prices are looking like for singles and sealed products.
How expensive are the Modern Horizons 3 sealed preorder prices?
Heading into the MTG prerelease events and the digital launch of MH3, sealed prices on Playbooster boxes and Collector booster boxes have dropped significantly. Sealed products that are available when the set launches are Playbooster boxes and packs, Collector booster boxes and packs, an MH3 bundle, an MH3 Gift bundle, individual Commander Precon decks, and Collector Edition Commander Precon decks.
Here are the average MH3 preorder sealed prices as of May 31, per TCGPlayer and Amazon.
- All four Commander Collector Edition Precons: $600
- MH3 Collector booster box: Around $370
- MH3 Playbooster box: Around $250
- The four Commander Precons: Around $255
- Eldrazi Incursion Commander Precon: Around $140
- The three other Commander Precons: Each priced at around $52
- MH3 Gift bundle: Around $110
- MH3 bundle: Around $70
What are the most expensive Modern Horizons 3 preorder singles?
As of the end of May and first of June, the most expensive MH3 cards all have treatments applied to them, from foil-etched to borderless and Retro Frames. Prices of MTG singles are subject to change after the launch of prerelease events that start on June 7.
|Top priced MH3 preorder singles
|Image of MH3 card
|Preorder price of MH3 single
|Ulamog, the Defiler #476, foil etched
|Around $142
|Ulamog, the Defiler #383, borderless foil
|Around $140
|Sorin of House Markov #470, borderless textured foil
|Around $115
|Emrakul, the World Anew #381, borderless foil
|Around $125
|Emrakul, the World Anew #473, foil etched
|Around $115
Retro Frame #384: Around $75
|Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student #469, borderless textured foil
|Around $100
|Ugin’s Binding #328, Frame Break borderless foil
|Around $115
|Grist, Voracious Larva #472, borderless textured foil
|Around $90
|Necrodominance #411, Retro Frame foil
|Around $100
|Ugin’s Labyrinth #233, foil
|Around $90
|Ral, Monsoon Mage #471, borderless textured foil
|Around $75
|Ashling, Flame Dancer #481 foil etched
|Around $75