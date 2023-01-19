All MTG Mastery Pass rewards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Wizards of the Coast has added Magic: The Gathering Phyrexian-rewards to the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass, from Praetor avatars to a Myr card sleeve.

Scheduled to digitally release on Feb. 7, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass on MTG Arena is the first Standard-legal set of 2023. The set showcases the plane of Phyrexia and the start of the Multiverse war, featuring mechanics like Toxic and even a Phyrexian dinosaur. Players can collect rewards through the free-to-play Set Mastery Pass or even more through the upgraded Mastery Pass.

What is the ONE Set Mastery within MTG Arena?

The Set Mastery is a battle pass for free-to-play players on MTG Arena. All rewards are collected by earning XP over the course of 66 levels. The ONE Set Mastery rewards include a total of 33 Phyrexia: All Will Be One booster packs and five Mastery Orbs that are redeemed through the Mastery Tree.

What are the rewards for the ONE Mastery Pass on MTG Arena?

Players can upgrade to the ONE Mastery Pass, which increases the number of rewards and levels. A pre-order option for the Mastery Pass is available within the MTG Arena store until the set launches on Feb. 7, priced at $14.99. The standard price to upgrade to a Mastery Pass is around $20. Levels in the ONE Mastery Pass go up to level 80, with each additional level offering players an Uncommon individual card reward.

From booster packs and avatars to pets and card sleeves, here’s every reward in the ONE Mastery Pass.

Koth, Fire of Resistance avatar

Elesh Norn avatar (Mastery Tree)

Jin-Gitaxis avatar (Mastery Tree)

Sheoldred avatar (Mastery Tree)

Urabrask avatar (Mastery Tree)

Vorinclex avatar (Mastery Tree)

A variety of 20 Standard-legal booster packs (three ONE, three BRO, three DMU, three SNC, three NEO, three VOW, and two MID).

10 ONE individual card rewards with a rarity of Mythic Rare or Rare

Unlimited Uncommon individual card rewards from level 81 and up

A Myr Convert card sleeve

An Atraxa, Grand Unifier exquisite card sleeve

25 Mastery Orbs that can unlock card styles through the Mastery Tree

4,000 total gold

1,200 total gems

A common Skitterling pet

An uncommon Skitterling pet

A rare Skitterling pet

The MTG Arena Mastery Pass for ONE will become available on Feb. 7 and run until the release of March of the Machines on April 18.