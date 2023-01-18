Phyrexian Dinosaur Mythic Rare roars into MTG as bomb finisher

Wizards of the Coast has added a Compleated Magic: The Gathering dinosaur in Phyrexia: All Will Be One through Tyrranax Rex, a seven-drop Mono-Green creature that is packed with value.

Green Stompy decks have a new finisher with Tyrranax Rex, a Phyrexian dinosaur in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The Mythic Rare can’t get countered when played, has a Ward of four, Toxic four, Trample, and Haste. It’s an expensive creature to cast but worth ramping into as Tyrranax Rex can quickly end games through Poison counters or by simply dealing direct damage.

Tyrranax Rex

Mana cost: 4GGG

4GGG Type : Creature—Phyrexian Dinosaur

: Creature—Phyrexian Dinosaur Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 8/8

: 8/8 Passive ability : This spell can’t be countered

: This spell can’t be countered Keywords : Trample and Haste

: Trample and Haste Ward : Four mana of any color

: Four mana of any color Toxic: Four—Dealing direct combat damage (Trample counts) adds four Poison counters to an opponent

Within the Limited format, Tyrranax Rex is an absolute bomb. The dinosaur is powerful within the Standard format too, although opponents will attempt to remove it immediately despite its Ward cost of four.

Being able to enter the battlefield without having to worry about counterspells is a huge plus for Tyrranax Rex. Players who can swing at least once with the Phyrexian dinosaur will gain major board state advantage and even win games, which is why Haste elevates Tyrranax Rex to S-tier bomb status.

Having Trample on an 8/8 body with Toxic four is also very valuable on a seven-drop finisher, with the Poison counters getting applied to an opponent as a nice alternative win-con. Players can also take advantage of the Poison counters through the Corrupted mechanic should the Phyrexian dinosaur get removed before being able to strike again.

Players can test out Tyrranax Rex and all of the Phyrexian dinosaur’s value-packed abilities at ONE prerelease events that start on Feb. 3, or through the digital launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Feb. 7.