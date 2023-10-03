All MTG Doctor Who tokens and lands

Magic: The Gathering tokens and lands within the Doctor Who Universes Beyond set feature iconic moments and characters from the BBC series.

Over 75 MTG Doctor Who spoilers were dropped on Oct. 3, showcasing The First Doctor to The Thirteenth Doctor, and a wide variety of companions. Slated to release on Oct. 13, the Commander set contains four preconstructed decks, along with collector booster packs featuring alternative art, frames, and foil treatments.

Images for the full art lands were revealed during the Doctor Who preview stream, featuring the TARDIS on five different worlds.

All MTG Doctor Who lands

Plains full art | Image via WotC Island full art | Image via WotC Swamp full art | Image via WotC Mountain full art | Image via WotC Forest full art | Image via WotC

Players can collect other Doctor Who lands through the 2023 Secret Lair Spookydrop, along with the iconic Princess Bride Universes Beyond crossover cards. The Secret Lair WHO lands feature Daleks on each dual-colored land, showcasing iconic scenes from the series. Each of the Secret Lair lands is an MTG reprint.

All MTG Doctor Who tokens

Unique tokens are also included in the Doctor Who Commander set, showcasing iconic characters like the Dalek and Cyberman, along with The Fourth Doctor’s jelly babies on the WHO Food token.

Alien Rhino token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Classic Clue token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Thirteenth Doctor Clue token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Copy token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Cyberman token | I mage via WotC/Doctor Who Dalek token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Food token jelly babies | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Horse token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Human Noble token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Tenth Doctor’s Human token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Thirteenth Doctor’s Human token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Mutant token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Classic Treasure token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Warrior token | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

There are a total of 15 MTG Doctor Who tokens players can collect from the set. Commander Precons and collector boosters for the Universes Beyond set go on sale starting on Oct. 13.

