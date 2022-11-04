All MTG Commander cards in The Brothers’ War set booster packs

The Brothers’ War Urza’s Workshop Rootpath Purifier Disciple of Caelus Nin Sardian Avenger Titania, Nature’s Force Staff of Titania The Archimandrite

Wizards of the Coast has included a total of eight Magic: The Gathering Commander cards that players can pull from The Brothers’ War set and collector booster packs.

Scheduled to release globally on Nov. 18, The Brothers’ War contains two preconstructed Commander decks that focus on Urza and Mishra. Designed by Gavin Verhey, a total of eight MTG Commander cards were also included in the BRO set and collector boosters that showcase colors and themes that aren’t in the Precons. Normal versions are found in set booster packs and extended-art versions are located on collector booster packs.

Prior to the final day of The Brothers’ War spoilers, three of the set booster Commander cards had been previewed: Urza’s Workshop, The Brothers’ War Saga, and Rootpath Purifier. Verhey dropped the remaining five BRO Commander spoilers during MTG Weekly, which included an Equipment, a wild legendary human advisor, and a wizard from the HarperPrism novels

Here’s every BRO Commander card players can find in set and collector booster packs.

The Brothers’ War Saga

The Brothers’ War

The Brothers’ War Saga taps into the BRO mechanic Powerstones. It also forces opponents to attack one another during combat, if able, while chapter three showcases Red ping damage to any targets.

Urza’s Workshop

Urza’s Workshop

Slotting into Artifact heavy archetypes is Urza’s Workshop. Assembling the Tron package in Commander isn’t easy, but with Urza’s Workshop, it’s not impossible either.

Rootpath Purifier

Rootpath Purifier

Similar in power to Urza’s Workshop, Rootpath Purifier turns all lands into basic lands. This allows players to tutor out any type of land. Existing land tutor cards that only specifically search for a basic land, can now search for any land.

Disciple of Caelus Nin

Disciple of Caelus Nin

Caelus Nin is a character from the MTG HarperPrism novels, according to Verhey. The card was designed to provide temporary land destruction. All cards that phase out can’t phase in until Desciple of Caelus Nin is removed from the battlefield.

Sardian Avenger

Sardian Avenger

Sardian Avenger is an answer to Commander players asking WotC to stop printing Treasure tokens in the Commander format. The two-drop goblin warrior benefits from all Artifacts your opponent’s control, increasing the goblin’s power. Opponents can sacrifice Treasure tokens, or other Artifacts like Powerstones in an attempt to reduce the power of Sardian Avenger.

Titania, Nature’s Force

Titania, Nature’s Force

The color Green wasn’t included in the two BRO Precon Commander decks. Titania, Nature’s Force provides Commander players with an elementals matters legendary that also synergizes with self-mill and lands. The land ability from Titania, Nature’s Force does work with non-basic Forest land types.

Staff of Titania

Staff of Titania

The Staff of Titania is a powerful Equipment that slots right into MTG Commander decks with the color Green. But it doesn’t have any legal ties to Green and can go in any deck. The added bonus to Staff of Titania is the land creature token it creates, allowing players to equip Staff of Titania onto the token should the creature it was equipped onto get removed.

The Archimandrite

The Archimandrite

The Archimandrite is an Ivory Tower character, according to Verhey. The legendary in Blue, Red, and White combines together MTG types that haven’t had enough support on their own within the Commander format for an entire deck. The three types are Advisor, Artificer, and Monk.