All MTG Arena contents in Brothers’ War pre-order bundles

Wizards of the Coast will offer MTG Arena players two pre-order bundles for the upcoming The Brothers’ War set, featuring bonus products.

Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) showcases the epic battle between Mishra and Urza on the plane of Dominaria. The set is also slated to include a large number of Artifacts, both creatures, and non-creatures. Starting on Oct. 27, players can pre-order a pack or play bundle from the MTG Arena store.

Each pre-order contains more products than was offered in the past by WotC, from Golden booster packs to extra cards and card styles. Sales of the pre-order bundles will run up to the digital launch of the BRO set on Nov. 15, before the update begins. All contents will unlock on Nov. 15, except for a few items that are available at the time of purchase.

Here are the contents of each pre-order BRO bundle, according to WotC.

The BRO Mishra pack bundle

Image via WotC

Pack bundles are priced at $49.99 and typically include one card/card style, along with 50 booster packs from that set. The BRO Mishra pack bundle offers two cards and card styles for those cards, the booster packs, and bonus Golden booster packs.

One Mishra card sleeve available at purchase

50 BRO booster packs

Five Golden packs

One Mishra, Claimed by Gix card

One Mishra, Claimed by Gix card style

One Phyrexian Dragon Engine card

One Phyrexian Dragon Engine card style

The Urza BRO play bundle

Image via WotC

The play bundle is also priced at $49.99, focusing on Limited tokens, a pet, and a Mastery Pass. Within the Urza play bundle, WotC has added Play-In points, along with two cards and card styles.