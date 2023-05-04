All projected prices MTG Aftermath March of the Machine cards

Here are the best-priced March of the Machine: Aftermath cards leading up to the MTG set's release.

Wizards of the Coast is taking a chance on its first-ever Magic: The Gathering supplemental Standard-legal set through March of the Machine: Aftermath.

Card prices for March of the Machine: Aftermath (MAT) are looking strong following the official spoiler drop of the supplemental MTG set. The mini Standard-legal set, which functions as closure to the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion, features no cards with a Common rarity. There are 15 Uncommons, 25 Rares, and 10 Mythic Rares in the set. Each has a foil-etched and a Halo foil variant. Some cards even have a Retro Frame.

The MAT set brings about several impactful changes to the Magic Multiverse, from planeswalkers losing their Sparks to the formation of Omenpaths. Only 10 of the total planeswalkers who lost their Spark are in the Aftermath set, with more slated to arrive through future MTG sets.

All Aftermath card prices are subject to change leading up to the set’s release on May 12 and digital launch on May 11. Players should expect MAT card prices to drop leading up to release. Updates will take place before and after the launch of Aftermath. All card prices were determined through MTGGoldfish, TCGPlayer, and MTGStocks.

Most expensive March of the Machine: Aftermath cards

Leading up to the release of MAT, several Halo foil and foil-etched variants were priced around $100. Regular versions of top cards started at around $40 while Showcase, extended-art, and Retro Frames were valued somewhere in between.

Karn, Legacy Reforged

Karn, Legacy Reforged

Having lost his Spark, Karn is a legendary Artifact creature in MAT that costs five mana to cast and has a minimum power and toughness of 5/5. The Golem will slot into a number of Commander decks and likely see play in older Magic formats as well.

Foil etched: $100 to $150

Retro Frame foil: $80 to $150

Extended art foil: $50 to $70

Regular: $30 to $40

Spark Rupture

Spark Rupture

Able to either punish an opponent by turning their planeswalker into a creature or power up your own low-cost planeswalkers with a high loyalty count into creatures, Spark Rupture will likely impact multiple Magic formats. The Enchantment is an auto-include in a Standard sideboard and will get splashed in other formats like Pioneer and Commander.

Foil etched: $80 to $90

Borderless foil: $30 to $50

Extended art foil: $30 to $50

Regular: $8 to $15

Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir

Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir

Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir is the buy-a-box promo for MAT. The human druid’s regular variants are mostly priced below $5 but the foil versions are potentially worth good money on the secondary singles market.

Foil etched: $70 to $80

Buy-a-box promo foil: $18 to $27

Narset, Enlightened Exile

Narset, Enlightened Exile

Powering up Jeskai spell decks is Narset, Enlightened Exile. The human monk can copy any Instant or Sorcery from any graveyard that is less than Narset’s power. Narset, Enlightened Exile will see play in Commander, along with having a potential impact in Standard and Pioneer.

Foil etched: $$70 to $100

Halo foil: TBD

Showcase foil: $30 to $50

Extended art foil: $30 to $45

Regular: $20 to $30

Calix, Guided by Fate

Calix, Guided by Fate

Serving as a +1/+1 counter and token-creating engine from MAT is Calix, Guided by Fate. The human druid is a solid Commander and will likely see play in formats like Modern, Pioneer, and Standard. Calix, Guided by Fate fuels MTG Enchantment decks, costs 1GW, and can dodge removal by putting the counters on himself.

Foil etched: $90 to $110

Showcase foil: $50 to $55

Extended art foil: $40 to $45

Halo foil: TBD

Training Grounds

Training Grounds

From The List to MAT, Training Grounds is a solid reprint that first premiered in Rise of the Eldrazi. The Blue Enchantment is a popular card in Commander and may even impact the Standard format, especially with Standard rotation taking place in the fall of 2023.

Halo foil: $100 to $150

Foil etched: $70 to $100

Showcase foil: $20 to $30

Regular: $12 to $16

Tyvar the Bellicose

Tyvar the Bellicose

Pumping up the power and toughness of mana dorks like Circle of Dreams Druid, Tyval the Bellicose is managing just fine without his planeswalker Spark. Slotting into Elf Tribal decks the legendary will see Commander play and potentially get used in other formats like Pioneer, Historic, and even Standard.

Halo foil: $90 to $120

Foil etched: $90 to $120

Showcase foil: $50 to $70

Extended art foil: $20 to $35

Regular: $18 to $30

Sarkhan, Soul Aflame

Sarkhan, Soul Aflame

Similar to Tyvar the Bellicose, Sarkhan, Soul Aflame doesn’t appear bothered to have lost his planeswalker Spark, reducing the cost of Dragon spells. The legendary human shaman can even become a copy of any Dragon that enters the battlefield, making the shaman a solid commander in Dragon Tribal decks.

Halo foil: $80 to $100

Foil etched: $80 to $100

Showcase foil: $30 to $45

Extended art foil: $30 to $40

Regular: $14 to $25

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun is a Gruul staple in aggressive builds that rely upon creatures with Haste, drawing a card each time a creature you control deals combat damage to a player if it entered the battlefield that turn. The legendary will see play in Standard, along with Pioneer and Commander.

Halo foil: $50 to $80

Etched foil: $50 to $80

Showcase foil: $25 to $32

Etched foil: $20 to $30

Regular: $12 to $22

Deification

Deification

Protecting planeswalkers is Elspeth in the Defication Enchantment. Costing only 1W to cast, the Enchantment gives planeswalkers Hexproof and can prevent all loyalty counters from getting removed through combat damage. Deification will see play in multiple Magic formats, even if it is the sideboard.

Halo foil: $55 to $75

Foil etched: $55 to $75

Extended art foil: $20 to $30

Regular: $12 to $20

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Nissa losing her Spark has brought about a legendary creature with Landfall. Nissa, Resurgent Animist is a 3/3 that costs 2G and is packed with value. The elf scout slots into Elf and Elemental tribal builds that rely on ramping and is a solid commander within the Commander format.

Foil etched: $60 to $80

Retro frame foil: $30 to $40

Extended art foil: $20 to $30

Regular: $10 to $20

Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep

Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep

Invoking the power of the sea in MAT is Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep. The Merfolk noble is a five-drop with Vigilance and Ward Three. She has decent stats and has potential in formats like Modern and Commander.

Halo foil: $65 to $75

Foil Etched: $65 to $75

Showcase foil: $30 to $40

Extended art foil: $20 to $30

Regular: $11 to $19

The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral

The Kenriths' Royal Funeral

Supporting Legendary Tribal in MAT is The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral. The Enchantment might elude toward future gameplay in Standard with the upcoming return to Eldraine. And The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral has sufficient support across multiple Magic formats with the release of MTG Aftermath.