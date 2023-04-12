A serialized MTG Ragavan card from March of the Machine is selling for an outrageous amount

Serialized double-rainbow Magic: The Gathering cards have returned to Standard-legal set releases through March of the Machine with a serialized Ragavan, Nimble Piliferer potentially being offered for over $6,000 before the set even releases.

Scheduled to become available on April 14 through the start of prerelease events, the March of the Machine (MOM) set contains serialized Multiverse Legends and Praetors that are expected to sell for thousands on the secondary market. The highest-priced non-serialized MOM card so far is the Halo foil Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer. And the pirate monkey became the highest-selling serialized card today through Ben Bleiweiss cracking an 001/500 serialized version of Ragavan.

Multiverse Legends is a bonus sheet added by WotC to Draft boosters, containing over 60 of the most popular and strongest legends throughout Magic’s history. The bonus sheet was added to the MOM set as it thematically ties in with the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion and the battles being fought on each MTG plane.

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer | Image via WotC

Multiple offers have been made already for the serialized Ragavan, Nimble Piliferer, with the highest reaching $6,200 at time of writing, according to a screengrab posted on Reddit. Cards presold prior to the prerelease drops are typically priced higher than what the card is actually worth as the seller determines the price rather than how available the card is to get on the secondary market.

Only 500 serialized Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer will get printed in the MOM set, though. And they are only found within March of the Machine collector booster packs, which are priced at around $20 to $30, as opposed to Draft booster packs that are sold for around $4 to $5.

Many of these Multiverse Legends are a bomb Rare or Mythic Rare within the MOM Limited Draft and Sealed formats. And for players cracking March of the Machine collector booster packs, pulling a serialized Multiverse Legend and/or Praetor can lead to a solid payout on the secondary market.