7 Best MTG Lost Cavern of Ixalan pulls for Standard Constructed

Dinosaurs and other types like Merfolk and Vampires have returned to the Standard format through Lost Caverns of Ixalan, along with seven cards that have already had a significant impact on Standard and other Magic: The Gathering formats as well.

The release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan brought about new mechanics like Discover and Descend, along with powerful reprints like Resplendant Angel. It’s the new cards, though, that are having a significant impact on the Standard meta. Spicy Dinosaur and Human decks are challenging staples like Esper Midrange, while I’m still holding out hope that Orzhov Aristocrats will become playable before 2024 fall rotation with new Legendary creatures like Bartolomé del Presidio. Other honorable mentions include Bloodletter of Aclazotz in Mono-Black decks and Inti, Seneschal of the Sun, which is providing solid support in builds like Boros Humans. From bats and pirates to a human soldier making waves across multiple MTG formats, here are the best cards to pull from Lost Caverns of Ixalan for gameplay in the Standard format.

Deep-Cavern Bat

Deep-Cavern Bat | Image via WotC

Showing up in Esper Midrange decks at the first MTGO Standard Challenge tournaments, like the deck piloted by Themanland, following the release of LCI was Deep-Cavern Bat. The two-drop Uncommon has Flying and Lifelink on a 1/1 body that looks at an opponent’s hand upon entering the battlefield. And the bonus is that you can exile any nonland card from your opponent’s hand. I think Deep-Cavern Bat will have a significant impact on the best-of-one MTG Arena format, as well as best-of-three Constructed.

Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel

Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel | Image via WotC

Making an appearance in the up-and-coming Blue and White (UW) Flash deck is Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel. The Standard deck is built around Errant and Giada from March of the Machine, allowing its controller to look and cast cards with Flash or spells off the top of the library. Joining the Siren Pirate in the Flash deck from LCI was a Get Lost. The deck has had legs within best-of-one through MTG Arena before Lost Caverns of Ixalan and was buffed slightly by Malcolm, Alluring Scoundrel. But I don’t see it dominating competitive Constructed at time of writing.

Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon

Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon | Image via WotC

Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon is one of my personal favorites from the LCI set. The human soldier has elevated Boros (Red and White) humans into a strong competitive deck, finishing in the top four and top 16 at MTGO Standard Challenge tournaments following the release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan. When paired with cards like Thalia, Guardian of Thraben, Adeline, Resplendent Cathar, Hopeful Initiate, and the new Warden of the Inner Sky LCI card, Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon is a powerful card that is worth crafting and picking up four copies of.

Warden of the Inner Sky

Warden of the Inner Sky | Image via WotC

Potentially one of the best overall cards from LCI that’s slotting into multiple decks across various Magic formats is Warden of the Inner Sky. Just in the Standard format, the one-cost Rare human soldier has been included in builds like Boros Humans, Mono-White, Soldiers, and Azorius Midrange. Tapping Aritfacts or creatures allows the controller of Warden of the Inner Sky to gain a +1/+1 counter, which triggers the soldier’s ability to have Flying and Vigilance. But there are other ways to stack counters on creatures in Standard, which is why Warden of the Inner Sky has blasted off to S-tier status.

Subterranean Schooner

Subterranean Schooner | Image via WotC

Esper Midrange is arguably still the best MTG deck in Standard at time of writing. Deep-Cavern Bat improved the early game, and Subterranean Schooner has added value at all stages of a match. The Artifact Vehicle is a bomb in the LCI Limited Draft format and has slotted nicely into Esper Midrange Standard Constructed builds. Crewing Subterranean Schooner isn’t difficult, especially with Raffine, Scheeming Seer on the battlefield, or a token from Wedding Announcement.

Molten Collapse

Molten Collapse | Image via WotC

A Rakdos (Black and Red) Standard deck hasn’t hit the top 16 at any recent tournaments, but the build shows promise, especially with Molten Collapse legal to play in Standard. The Sorcery speed two-drop removal spell is one of the best removal spells from LCI and has already had a significant impact on the Legacy format. And Rakdos has the potential to thrive when climbing the MTG Arena ladder, as shown through a deck piloted by Crokeyz.