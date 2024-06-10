3 spicy MTG Assassin’s Creed cards teased at Summer Game Fest

Wizards of the Coast teased three new Magic: The Gathering cards this past weekend at Summer Game Fest, showcasing Kassandra and The Spear of Leonidas for the upcoming Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set.

Players haven’t even been able to draft Modern Horizons 3 yet on MTG Arena and Assassin’s Creed spoilers are already dropping. The Universes Beyond MTG set only contains around 100 cards and is scheduled to launch at the beginning of July. The Assassin’s Creed set wasn’t designed for Limited Draft or Sealed, and its booster packs are different from Playboosters. WotC revealed three new MTG Assassin’s Creed spoilers on X (formerly Twitter)—and they’re spicy.

MTG Kassandra, Eagle Bearer, and The Spear of Leonidas Assassin’s Creed spoiler

Kassandra, Eagle Bearer. Image via WotC Kassandra, Eagle Bearer. Image via WotC Kassandra, Eagle Bearer. Image via WotC The Spear of Leonidas. Image via WotC

Kassandra is a hybrid within the Assassin’s Creed franchise, able to wield The Spear of Leonidas. The Human Assassin Warrior is in the MTG color combo Red and White (RW), which is spot-on flavor-wise. Kassandra is naturally a Legendary creature with Haste who enters the battlefield as a 2/2, searching your graveyard, library, and hand for The Spear of Leonidas.

Designed as a Legendary Artifact Equipment, The Spear of Leonidas has three modes to choose from upon attacking.

Bull Rush : Equipped creature gains Double Strike until the end of turn

: Equipped creature gains Double Strike until the end of turn Summon : Create a Legendary 3/2 Red Horse creature token named Phobos

: Create a Legendary 3/2 Red Horse creature token named Phobos Revelation: Discard two cards, then draw two cards

The Kassandra, Eagle Bearer, and The Spear of Leonidas combo is neat but costly. Get it going with Kassandra’s last ability that draws a card upon combat damage with an Equipped creature and the pair can dominate the board state.

Conspiracy MTG Assassin’s Creed spoiler

Conspiracy. Image via WotC

Conspiracy isn’t the booster set from 2014 but rather a Mono-Black Enchantment that has you choose a creature type upon entering the battlefield. All creatures and spells become the chosen creature type, even cards that aren’t on the battlefield.

The Enchantment is a reference to the Cult of Kosmos from the Assassin’s Creed franchise with Deimos, Kassandra’s brother, cited in the flavor text.

What to expect from MTG Assassin’s Creed set?

The MTG Assassin’s Creed set is a Universes Beyond release, somewhat like what Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth was the year before. Unlike the previous set, it’s much smaller and wasn’t designed for Limited play. The Assassin’s Creed MTG set is Modern legal, much like MH3. It contains 100 cards, of which 20 are reprints.

Instead of Playboosters, cards will come in Beyond booster packs. It’s the first time WotC is shipping these types of booster packs and is allegedly an improvement from March of the Machine Epilogue booster packs. The Beyond booster pack contains seven cards and five slots with an MTG box containing 24 Beyond booster packs.

