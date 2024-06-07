Best MTG Modern Horizons 3 Draft and Sealed removal

The Modern Horizons 3 set brings some of the most powerful cards ever seen played in a single Magic: The Gathering Limited format. From Common to Uncommon spells, I’ve put together a list of removal spells everyone should watch for in Draft and Sealed.

Why MTG removal matters in Modern Horizons 3 Draft?

Wizards of the Coast has designed a monster of a Limited format through Modern Horizons 3, featuring huge Eldrazi creatures and breakneck card combos that can quickly end matches in a flash. Without any MTG removal spells in your Draft or Sealed decks, you’ve essentially lost before ever playing the first card.

What are the best MTG Modern Horizons 3 removal spells for Limited?

Ajani Fells the Godsire. Image via WotC Dog Umbra. Image via WotC Meltdown. Image via WotC Horrific Assault. Image via WotC Fanged Flames. Image via WotC Aether Spike. Image via WotC Reiterating Bolt. Image via WotC

Ajani Fells the Godsire

Ajani Fells the Godsire is a great late-game Uncommon. Image via WotC

Despite its high cost, I like Ajani Fells the Godsire because all three Chapters of the Saga will matter during later stages. The first exiles big creatures, the second improves your board state, and the third can potentially end games.

Dog Umbra

Dog Umbra provides amazing flexibility. Image via WotC

I wasn’t sold on Dog Umbra as top MH3 removal until Corey Baumeister set me straight. Not only can you play this on an opponent through the Aura’s Pacifism ability but you can play it on your own creatures as a form of protection. And all for two mana at Instant speed.

Meltdown

Wipe your opponent’s Artifacts off the board with Meltdown. Image via WotC

The MH3 set contains a significant number of Artifacts, elevating Meltdown as a top Uncommon to grab if you’re playing in the MTG color Red. You set the mana value with “X,” tapping and casting to wipe the board of your opponent’s pesky Artifacts.

Horrific Assault

Horrific Assault is a solid Bite spell. Image via WotC

If there’s a Bite spell in a set you can guarantee I’m playing it when in Green. Horrific Assault is a one-drop albeit Sorcery speed spell that takes the power of a creature you own and applies power damage to a creature or Planeswalker (Flip-Walkers count) you don’t. As an added bonus, if you control an Eldrazi, you gain three life.

Fanged Flames

Exile an early but powerful creature or Planeswalker with Fanged Flames. Image via WotC

Despite not having a color type, Fanged Flames still costs 1R. And it’s worth the splash even if you’re not in Red. The spell is at Sorcery speed, which is a significant downside usually. Elevating Fanged Flames is the Common’s ability to exile the creature or Planeswalker you just did four damage to, preventing any graveyard shenanigans.

Aether Spike

Let Energy counters work for you with Aether Spike. Image via WotC

Energy matters in MH3 Draft and Sealed as much as removal does depending on your main colors and Aether Spike delivers on both. You can save the Energy counters for later and pay the mana cost of 1U or use them at time of casting, forcing your opponent to pay mana for each Energy counter you use.

Reiterating Bolt

Double that damage through Energy and Replicate with Reiterating Bolt. Image via WotC

Replicate is a powerful ability within a Limited deck built around Energy counters, allowing you to copy Reiterating Bolt for every three Energy paid. The Sorcery spell doesn’t deal much damage considering the power levels of creatures in MH3 but it makes up for it through the Replicate ability. The two-drop Uncommon is great during the early game and with Energy can hold its own during the late-game stages too.

