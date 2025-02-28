Sharp Fang location in Monster Hunter Wilds

Sharp Fangs are an early-game resource used to craft various weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Wilds that you can’t get from your usual large monster fights.

You mainly use them for Low Rank armor, and while discovering where to find them as a new player might be confusing, there are plenty of places to find the item as you progress through the game.

How to find Sharp Fang in Monster Hunter Wilds

Won’t have to travel far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to get Sharp Fang early in Monster Hunter Wilds is Windward Plains by hunting the small monsters Gajios and Talioth, and if you don’t know where to find them, the game has a great way to scour for one without having to go and search manually.

When you open your map at any time and zoom in, the game shows you various purple dots that point to the direction of smaller monsters and endemic life, such as the Gajios and Talioth. You can find them mainly around the water areas in the eastern section of the map, right next to the base camp.

Other monsters that can drop Sharp Fang, as well as their locations, include the following:

Gajios – Windward Plains

– Windward Plains Talioth – Windward Plains

– Windward Plains Paragill – Scarlet Forest

– Scarlet Forest Kranodath – Oilwell Basin

– Oilwell Basin Porkeplume – Iceshard Cliffs

– Iceshard Cliffs Guardian Seikret – Ruins of Wyveria

Sharp Fangs have varying drop rates for each monster, so there is no guarantee that they will drop once you carve the monster after a kill, but you have no other options. There are also optional missions available for hunting bundles of small monsters that might reward you with Sharp Claws and other handy items if you plan to take them on from the Handler.

You can only get a Sharp Fang during Low Rank missions, so once you get into High Rank, Sharp Fang will no longer spawn except from taking these optional Low Rank quests. Instead, you’ll get Acute Fang when you kill these monsters instead. So, if you are killing these smaller creatures in High Rank and seeing a lot of Acute Fangs, this is why Sharp Fang doesn’t drop anymore.

