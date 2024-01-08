Monster Hunter World: Affinity Booster explained

You can do much more with its red smoke of power.

While some monsters in Monster Hunter World can be hard to beat, specialized tools like the Affinity Booster make the grind easier—except that the tool itself can be a bit tricky to unlock. Don’t worry, however, as everything you need to know about the Affinity Booster is in this guide.

What is the Affinity Booster in Monster Hunter World?

As the name suggests, Affinity Booster is a tool you can procure in Monster Hunter World to boost the affinity of your weapon. It’s not just you who gets its perks, however, your allies can also benefit from its red cloud of smoke when deployed.

Boost your weapon’s affinity for up to 100 percent with the Affinity Booster. Image via Monster Hunter World Wiki

Affinity Booster works like the Health and Cleanser Boosters, which boosts your health and cleanses you of any status effects or ailments, respectively—but it boosts your affinity instead. You and your allies get an affinity boost of 50 percent when you enter the Affinity Booster’s area of effect. The buff adds to your weapon’s current affinity percentage for a maximum of 100 percent.

The affinity-boosting cloud lasts for a total of 60 seconds when deployed, but the buff lasts for 20 seconds. You can leave the cloud when charged and re-enter it when the effect needs to be recharged.

Tip: You can stay inside the Affinity Booster cloud for its entire duration of 60 seconds to enjoy its benefits for a maximum of 80 seconds.

For those unaware, affinity is a weapon characteristic that gives you an idea of the weapon’s potential to deal a bonus or penalty to the damage you deal. Positive affinity means the weapon’s attack can deal a critical hit (+25 percent physical damage), while negative affinity denotes the possibility of a blunder (-25 percent physical damage). Weapons in Monster Hunter World naturally flaunt some affinity, but you can boost base affinity by adding a skill or using the Affinity Booster.

How to unlock Affinity Booster in Monster Hunter World?

To unlock Affinity Booster in Monster Hunter World, you need complete a series of quests (a quest chain), which are unlocked by interacting with NPCs in the Research Base. Completing the optional quest named The Tingling Taste will unlock the quest chain needed to get the Affinity Booster.

Here’s a list of quests you must complete to get the affinity-buffing tool and how to trigger them.

The Tingling Taste optional quest: Unlocked by hunting or capturing a Great Girros in the Rotten Vale A Master’s Toast delivery quest: Talk to the Third Fleet Master and then the Third Fleet Provisioner in the Research Base. Stuck in their Ways optional quest: Talk to Shy Scholar in the Research Base. A Fire-Spewing Brew delivery quest: Make sure to capture or kill a Dodogama first. Talk to the Cheerful Scholar in the Research Base to unlock the quest. A Sore Site optional quest: Talk to the Airship Engineer in the Research Base. RRRRRumble in the Waste! optional quest: Talk to the Third Fleet Master to get this quest. Complete it to get the Affinity Booster as reward.

Make sure to tackle these quests one by one and in the order laid out above.