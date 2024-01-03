Monster Hunter World: All story quests

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s 2018 action RPG and fifth installment to the series. As one of the biggest additions to the franchise, all the story quests and optional objectives can be overwhelming to new players.
Monster Hunter World is a massive game that can take well over 48 hours to complete depending on your difficulty and familiarity with the franchise. If you want to look ahead at your journey and check your current progress, below are all main storyline quests in Monster Hunter World.
The Monster Hunter World storyline is far more direct than previous Monster Hunter games, differentiating more between main and side objectives. Aside from the central questline, there is plenty of other side quests and assignments to complete.