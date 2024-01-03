Monster Hunter World: All story quests

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s 2018 action RPG and fifth installment to the series. As one of the biggest additions to the franchise, all the story quests and optional objectives can be overwhelming to new players.

Monster Hunter World is a massive game that can take well over 48 hours to complete depending on your difficulty and familiarity with the franchise. If you want to look ahead at your journey and check your current progress, below are all main storyline quests in Monster Hunter World.

All Monster Hunter World Story Quests

You can find a wide assortment of monsters throughout this quest chain | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monster Hunter World storyline is far more direct than previous Monster Hunter games, differentiating more between main and side objectives. Aside from the central questline, there is plenty of other side quests and assignments to complete.

Below are all the main storyline quests that you will complete in Monster Hunter World:

Ancient Forest Story Quests

Quest Requirements Jagras of the Ancient Forest Eliminate seven Jagras. A Kestodon Kerfuffle Slay Kestodon. The Great Jagras Hunt Hunt a Great Jagra. Bird-Brained Bandit Hunt a Kulu-Ya-Ka. Urgent: Pukei-Pukei Hunt Hunt a Pukei-Pukei.

Wildspire Waste Story Quests

Quest Requirements The Best Kind of Quest Hunt a Barroth. Sinister Shadows in the Swamp Hunt a Jyuratodus.

Ancient Forest Continued

Quest Requirements Flying Sparks: Tobi-Kadachi Hunt a Tobi-Kadachi. The Encroaching Anjanath Hunt an Anjanath.

Great Ravine Story Quests

Quest Requirements One for the History Books Hunt a Zorah Magdaros. Expedition Unlock research base, Coral Highlands.

Coral Highlands Story Quests

Quest Requirements Expedition Hunt for a Tzitzi-Ya-Ku. Ballooning Problems Hunt a Paolumu.

Rotten Vale Story Quests

Quest Requirements Radobaan Roadblock Sight a Great Gairros, Hunt a Radobaan.

Coral Highlands Continued

Quest Requirements Legiana: Embodiment of Elegance Hunt a Legiana.

Seeking Help from First Wyverian

Quest Requirements Expedition Find a First Wyverian in the Ancient Forest. Horned Tyrant Below the Sands Hunt a Diablos. A Fiery Throne Atop the Forest Hunt a Rathalos.

Everstream Story Quests

Quest Requirements A Colossal Task Hunt a Zorah Magdaros.

High Rank

Quest Requirements Invader in the Wastes Hunt a high rank Pukei-Pukei Tickled Pink Hunt a high rank Anjanath Old World Monster in the New World Hunt a Pink Rathian.

Elder Dragons

Quest Requirements A Wound and a Thirst Slay Nergigante. Kushala Daora, Dragon Of Steel Slay Nushala Daora. Teostra the Infernal Slay Teostra. Hellish Fiend Vaal Hazak Slay Vaal Hazak. Land of Convergence Slay Xeno’jiiva.



