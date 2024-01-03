Monster Hunter World: All story quests

Explore this vast world of monsters.

A promotional image of a monster fight from Monster Hunter: World.
Image via Capcom

Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s 2018 action RPG and fifth installment to the series. As one of the biggest additions to the franchise, all the story quests and optional objectives can be overwhelming to new players.

Monster Hunter World is a massive game that can take well over 48 hours to complete depending on your difficulty and familiarity with the franchise. If you want to look ahead at your journey and check your current progress, below are all main storyline quests in Monster Hunter World.

All Monster Hunter World Story Quests

A hunter riding his mount and avoiding lighting during a storm.
You can find a wide assortment of monsters throughout this quest chain | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monster Hunter World storyline is far more direct than previous Monster Hunter games, differentiating more between main and side objectives. Aside from the central questline, there is plenty of other side quests and assignments to complete.

Below are all the main storyline quests that you will complete in Monster Hunter World:

Ancient Forest Story Quests

QuestRequirements
Jagras of the Ancient ForestEliminate seven Jagras.
A Kestodon KerfuffleSlay Kestodon.
The Great Jagras HuntHunt a Great Jagra.
Bird-Brained BanditHunt a Kulu-Ya-Ka.
Urgent: Pukei-Pukei HuntHunt a Pukei-Pukei.

Wildspire Waste Story Quests

QuestRequirements
The Best Kind of QuestHunt a Barroth.
Sinister Shadows in the SwampHunt a Jyuratodus.

Ancient Forest Continued

QuestRequirements
Flying Sparks: Tobi-KadachiHunt a Tobi-Kadachi.
The Encroaching AnjanathHunt an Anjanath.

Great Ravine Story Quests

QuestRequirements
One for the History BooksHunt a Zorah Magdaros.
ExpeditionUnlock research base, Coral Highlands.

Coral Highlands Story Quests

QuestRequirements
ExpeditionHunt for a Tzitzi-Ya-Ku.
Ballooning ProblemsHunt a Paolumu.

Rotten Vale Story Quests

QuestRequirements
Radobaan RoadblockSight a Great Gairros, Hunt a Radobaan.

Coral Highlands Continued

QuestRequirements
Legiana: Embodiment of Elegance Hunt a Legiana.

Seeking Help from First Wyverian

QuestRequirements
ExpeditionFind a First Wyverian in the Ancient Forest.
Horned Tyrant Below the SandsHunt a Diablos.
A Fiery Throne Atop the ForestHunt a Rathalos.

Everstream Story Quests

QuestRequirements
A Colossal TaskHunt a Zorah Magdaros.

High Rank

QuestRequirements
Invader in the WastesHunt a high rank Pukei-Pukei
Tickled PinkHunt a high rank Anjanath
Old World Monster in the New WorldHunt a Pink Rathian.

Elder Dragons

QuestRequirements
A Wound and a ThirstSlay Nergigante.
Kushala Daora, Dragon Of SteelSlay Nushala Daora.
Teostra the InfernalSlay Teostra.
Hellish Fiend Vaal HazakSlay Vaal Hazak.
Land of ConvergenceSlay Xeno’jiiva.


