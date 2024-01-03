Why is Monster Hunter: World popular again?

Six years after its explosive launch in January 2018, Monster Hunter: World is making a resurgence. The action-packed RPG was always popular, but lately, more people are enjoying World than they have been in years.

If you’re wondering why Monster Hunter: World is on the rise again, we have the answers you seek.

Why is Monster Hunter: World so popular in 2024?

World is so popular right now because the next game in the series, Monster Hunter: Wilds, was revealed at The Game Awards in December 2023. Wilds won’t come out until 2025, so in the meantime, Capcom launched a campaign to reinvigorate community interest in Monster: Hunter World.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, on Dec. 11, Capcom said “it’s time to relive the hunts & journey we’ve taken since 2018 as we look forward to the next generation,” and shared the #ReturntoWorld hashtag. Following the Game Awards announcement and X post, Monster Hunter: World’s player count massively shot up on Steam. At the time of writing, World is enjoying a 24-hour peak of over 136,000 players—three times the November player count.

Monster Hunter: Wilds looks like a big step up over 2018’s World. You can ride mounts, carry two weapons at once, and even glide, and it looks like Wilds boasts a world that’s far more open than its predecessors. Fan reactions to the trailer were overwhelmingly positive, so it’s not surprising players are hungry for more monster-hunting action. If you’re among them, World is absolutely still worth playing in 2024, so I wholeheartedly recommend that you give it a go.

