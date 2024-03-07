Capcom warns Monster Hunter Wilds fans not to get their hopes up for Capcom Highlights

Capcom issued a warning to hopeful fans eager to see updates on Monster Hunter Wilds at the upcoming Capcom Highlights shows—the upcoming title won’t be present.

Two Capcom Highlights shows have been set, with the first on March 7 followed by a second show on March 11, but Monster Hunter Wilds will not feature in either.

It’s been made clear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no chance of surprises either because Capcom has made it abundantly clear that Monster Hunter Wilds will not be involved. The page for Capcom Highlights explicitly states in bold, red writing the events will not include any updates.

This shouldn’t surprise those who follow news around Monster Hunter Wilds closely. The series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said in January that there would be no further updates until summer 2024.

The franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, though Monster Hunter Wilds will not arrive until 2025. Even so, the announcement at Summer Games Fest 2023 resulted in a popularity spike for Monster Hunter: World that has remained consistent ever since.

The Monster Hunter franchise will be present in the March 11 Capcom Highlights show, with both Monster Hunter Now and Monster Hunter Stories slated to appear alongside Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal.

Though there will be no Monster Hunter Wilds update, which may be disappointing, Capcom still has plenty to focus on at the two events—including Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is rapidly approaching the March 22 release.

Early indications for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are promising, with it already being touted as a Game of the Year contender, and the Capcom Highlights on March 7 is where fans hope to hear news about a demo.

The two Capcom Highlights shows come off the back of promising news for the company, which has promised pay rises in a year that has been overrun with layoffs and canceled titles.