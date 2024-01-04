Monster Hunter: World finds second wind on Steam as Wilds hype grows

Monster Hunter: World, a game that first launched in 2018, is coming into 2024 with major traction, today hitting peaks on digital gaming stores we haven’t seen in years.

The open-world beast-hunting game has seen a sharp resurgence of players this week, resulting in the title’s 24-hour peak climbing to 147,961 on Jan. 5. This is the highest player count Monster Hunter: World has enjoyed since the release of its Iceborne DLC in 2020, and shows a steady player growth building back up from mid-December.

There’s no need to be afraid with this many Monster Hunters in the mix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It appears the mass return to Monster Hunter: World was triggered by the announcement of the series’ upcoming addition Monster Hunter: Wilds, which is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025. The reveal announcement for this game was made at The Game Awards on Dec. 7 and since then Monster Hunter: World has only gotten more popular.

While details about Monster Hunter: Wilds have been scarce, many believe the game will be a direct sequel to Worlds, rather than picking up from the latest entry into the franchise, which was Monster Hunter: RISE. This would make a fair bit of sense given the visual appearance and branding shared in the recent announcement, with many agreeing that playing Monster Hunter: World today is a great choice to be prepared for what is coming next year.

With the help of the DLC, Monster Hunter: World has a ton of content to explore in 2024 and while no new updates are coming to the game anytime soon, you should still have more than enough game time to sink your teeth into.

If you haven’t yet jumped into the magnificent world of Monster Hunter, the game is on Steam for $29.99 right now, but if you’re in no rush and keep an eye out you may be able to score the game at a hefty discount. Previously, Monster Hunter: World has been sold with a discount of up to 67 percent so you can land a bargain if your timing is bang on.