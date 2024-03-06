Capcom change is a breath of fresh air in an abysmal year for the gaming industry

After a woeful start to 2024 for the gaming industry, a change introduced by Capcom comes as a breath of fresh air.

Thousands of layoffs have hit the industry in the opening few months of the year, including 900 across PlayStation and 700 across EA. With all the negative news that continues to break, I’m often concerned whenever I see news relating directly to developers and their positions—but Capcom has taken an entirely different approach with its employees.

Hopes are high for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Image via Capcom

As spotted by Eurogamer, Capcom announced in a press release that all salaries will be raised by at least five percent on average during the next financial year, while starting salaries at the company will be boosted by ¥65,000 ($435)—a jump just short of 28 percent, taking graduate salaries to ¥300,000 ($2008) monthly.

The decision was made as “an investment in the people who support the future of the company” and comes ahead of a big few weeks for Capcom, with two Capcom Highlights shows set for March 7 and March 11 showcasing Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Dragon’s Dogma 2, among others, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 releasing March 22.

Current employees and those who join in the fiscal year will get a one-time special payment alongside the planned salary raise of five percent this financial year. All in all, it’s great news for Capcom employees and the industry as a whole.

Hopefully, this is a sign of better things to come in the gaming industry, which has been crying out for positive news since 2023. I sincerely hope more employers follow Capcom’s route and reward hard-working employees.