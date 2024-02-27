Category:
General

Gaming industry faces another blow as PlayStation announces major layoffs

Layoffs will affect 8 percent of the company's workforce.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 09:08 am
PlayStation logo
Image via Sony

PlayStation is set to lay off around 900 employees worldwide, marking the latest workforce reduction in the video game industry’s taxing 2024. The severance is to impact PlayStation Studios across all SIE regions, including the closure of the one based in London.

Recommended Videos

This marks the most recent blow in a challenging 2024 for the video game industry, which witnessed other major players and industry giants significantly downsizing their workforce earlier in the year. Notable names such as Riot Games and Microsoft-Blizzard were among those navigating through the difficult terrain of layoffs.

In a public communication, Sony's CEO and President announced the layoffs - Image via Sony Interactive Entertaiment
Sony’s CEO and President announced the layoffs. Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, explained the “extremely hard decision” comes from the gaming industry’s transformation, emphasizing the need to position the business for future challenges. The CEO described the necessity to ensure the continued delivery of top-notch gaming experiences to the community, resulting in a reevaluation of the company’s workforce.

Despite laying off 8 percent of the company’s employees worldwide, in a company-wide communication, Ryan told the employees the “challenging times” are “not indicative of a lack of strength” of the company, brand, or overall gaming industry. 

The internal mail further detailed the company’s reasons behind the move, including cultivating long-term sustainability and creating optimal experiences for the gaming community. As part of the strategic decision-making process, Ryan underscored the necessity of this restructuring in response to the evolving economic landscape and shifts in the gaming industry’s development, distribution, and product launch dynamics. 

Acknowledging the difficulty of receiving such news for all employees, the internal communication outlined support for those who will be leaving the company, including severance benefits.

related content
Read Article How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Clay in Infinite Craft
Clay in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Clay in Infinite Craft
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Computer element in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Clay in Infinite Craft
Clay in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Clay in Infinite Craft
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Computer element in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.